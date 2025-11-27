Hema Malini Pens Emotional Note For Late Husband Dharmendra; Sunny Deol Greets Guests At Prayer Meet | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 27, 2025, 21:49 IST

Dharmendra’s passing has left a void in Indian cinema, but his loved ones gathered to celebrate his legacy.

Actress and politician Hema Malini left fans emotional as she shared a set of unseen pictures featuring her husband and legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24. The Dream Girl posted the rare moments on social media, calling them “memorable” and expressing how deeply they continue to touch her even today. She even penned a sweet note calling him her everything.

Dharmendra’s Prayer Meet: The passing of Bollywood legend Dharmendra has left a void not only in his family but also in Indian cinema. A special meeting is being held on Thursday, November 27, to celebrate the life and legacy of the late veteran legend. The prayer meeting is being held from 5 pm to 7:30 pm at a luxurious hotel in Mumbai, and Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol and Karan Deol were seen arriving for the occasion and greeting guests.

As Yo Yo Honey Singh gears up for a multi-city tour across eleven Indian cities, the rapper-singer has spoken about his long struggle with drug addiction. As he prepares for one of the biggest comeback phases of his career, the rapper is using his platform to warn young people about the dangers that nearly destroyed him.

Putting weeks of speculation to rest, actor and model Samyuktha Shanmuganathan tied the knot with former Chennai Super Kings cricketer Anirudha Srikkanth on Thursday in Chennai. The couple opted for a simple, traditional Hindu ceremony attended by close family members and friends, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

Aamir Khan shared the heartwarming story behind taking his son Azad to meet veteran actor Dharmendra. Speaking on the sidelines of the 56th International Film Festival of India, the actor shared that he had grown very close to Dharmendra, especially during the last year of his life. Aamir revealed that he met him around 7–8 times.

First Published: November 27, 2025, 21:49 IST

