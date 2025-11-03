Hema Malini Reacts To Dharmendra’s Hospitalisation, Confirms He’s Doing Well | Watch | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 03, 2025, 10:09 IST

Dharmendra, aged 88, was hospitalised at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for breathlessness but is now stable. Hema Malini confirmed his recovery.

Hema Malini Reacts To Dharmendra’s Hospitalisation.

Just two days after concerns around Dharmendra’s health sent fans into a panic, a reassuring update has arrived straight from his family. The legendary actor was reportedly rushed to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after experiencing breathlessness, sparking widespread worry among his fans.

On Monday morning, Dharmendra’s second wife and veteran actress Hema Malini was spotted at the Mumbai airport, looking elegant as ever in a floral pink-and-white salwar suit. She greeted the paparazzi with her signature warm smile.

When asked about Dharmendra’s health, Hema Malini reacted with a simple “okay” gesture — subtly confirming that the 88-year-old actor is recovering well and doing fine. Fans can finally breathe easy knowing their beloved Dharamji is on the mend. Check out the video here:

It has been reported that Dharmendra is doing fine and that there is nothing to worry about. “Dharmendra came in complaining of breathlessness. He is in the ICU and he is sleeping now,” a person from the hospital, cited by the journalist, said, adding, “He came in complaining of breathlessness. He is in the ICU.” The unnamed staff member from the hospital also clarified that Dharmendra is “stable” and said, “No, right now nothing to worry. He is stable. His parameters are okay—the heart rate is 70, the blood pressure is 140 by 80. His urine output is also good,” confirmed journalist Vickey Lalwani.

Reports of Dharmendra’s hospitalisation made headlines on Friday evening after a source cited by India Today claimed, “Someone may have spotted him and created a news piece. He is absolutely fine and there’s nothing to be worried about. He is in great spirits and just went for his scheduled tests.” However, just a little later, another report by NDTV claimed that the actor has been in the hospital for the last five days.

Earlier this year, Dharmendra underwent an eye graft surgery. A video of him walking out of the hospital with a bandaged eye had gone viral. He then told the paps, “I am strong. Abhi bhi Dharmendra mein bahut dum hai. Abhi bhi jaan rakhta hoon. Meri aankh, eye graft (corneal transplantation) ho gayi hai. I am strong. Love you, my audience and my fans.”

The actor, who turns 90 on December 8, will soon be seen in Ikkis. The upcoming biographical war drama stars Agastya Nanda — Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson — alongside Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat. Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Maddock Films, the film is slated for a December theatrical release and has already created a strong buzz among audiences.

