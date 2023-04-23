Hema Malini Talks About Dharmendra’s ‘Other Family’ in Viral Video, Says ‘Nothing Can Come Between…’

Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s love story made it to every tabloid back in the day. The Sholay actress, who was everyone’s Dream Girl, fell head over heels for a married Dharmendra in the 1970s and their love story made headlines. The actor, who was at the time married to Prakash Kaur, eventually married Hema Malini in 1980 while he was still married to his first wife. Following their wedding, Hema has made rare statements about Prakash, one of which has been going viral.

Speaking about her marriage on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal in the viral clip, Hema was asked if she tried to compete with Dharmendra’s ‘other family’ for his time and attention. His other family comprised his first wife Prakash and their children, sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita. Hema, who has two daughters with Dharmendra Esha and Ahana, confessed she never tried.

“No, not at all. In love, you are only supposed to give, you cannot demand things. So you love the person so much and you have got so much love from that person. So how can you torture a person just for a small petty thing? This is the reason I never irritated him, never tortured him. I want the love to continue so that is how it is till today we love each other so much. Nothing can come in between us. I understand his problems, so I adjust everything according to him for which he loves me more. When I give so much, you get so much. So, love is that. You have to give respect to this love,” she said, adding that there is “no resentment or jealousy.”

The clip from the 1999 interview was shared by Simi on her Instagram with the caption, “RENDEZVOUS GEMS!” before adding, “Hema Malini talks honestly about her love & relationship with Dharmendra.”

Hema and Dharmendra tied the knot in 1980. Over 40 years later, Dharmendra is often spotted spending special days with Hema. The most recent was his birthday. He also is often spotted bonding with his sons Sunny and Bobby.

