Hema Malini Thought Shah Rukh Khan Was Still in His 40s: ‘I Can’t Believe He’s 60’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 02, 2025, 07:35 IST

Hema Malini reveals she spotted Shah Rukh Khan’s spark in Fauji and cast him before his debut release, reflecting on his journey as he turns 60.

Hema Malini reacts to Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday.

As Shah Rukh Khan marks his 60th birthday, the love pouring in from fans and the film industry is a reminder of just how deeply the superstar is cherished. But long before he became the King of Bollywood, one legendary actor recognised his spark when he was just starting out – Hema Malini.

While audiences first saw Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen in Deewana (1992), Hema Malini was actually the first to cast him in a leading role. The Dream Girl says she never doubted he was made for something big.

From his early television days in Fauji, she felt he had the charm and energy needed to carry major films. The birthday milestone has given her a chance to look back at those early signs of superstardom.

She shared with Hindustan Times, “I can’t believe he is turning 60, I thought he must be in his 40s. From the moment I saw him in Fauji I knew he was different. He suited the rich, aristocratic man’s son’s role that I was casting for. He was smart and well spoken. I got my sister to call him and he couldn’t believe it was a call from me, he just kept giggling over the phone.”

Hema not only trusted his potential, her husband Dharmendra did too. She recalls that Shah Rukh left him equally impressed when they met for the first time.

“When Dharamji saw him he said, ‘Is ladke ko zaroor lena’ He even wrote some of the dialogues for him. Shah Rukh had rough-looking hair back then and was short, unlike other heroes but had a unique charm about him. Though he was great as the charming romantic hero, he also excelled in villainous roles. Today, I’m happy to see the big personality he has become.”

Her decision to cast him in Dil Aashna Hai may not have given him his first release date, but it was a major stepping stone – and a sign that greats often recognise greatness before the world does.

As SRK celebrates six decades of life and over 30 years of superstardom, fans continue to look forward to the next big chapter from cinema’s eternal Badshah.

Shreyanka Mazumdar Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring…Read More Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring… Read More

First Published: November 02, 2025, 07:35 IST

News movies bollywood Hema Malini Thought Shah Rukh Khan Was Still in His 40s: ‘I Can’t Believe He’s 60’