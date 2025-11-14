Her Debut Film Won India’s Only Palme d’Or At Cannes, She Was Also The First Lead Actress Lata Mangeshkar Ever Sang For

Veteran actress Kamini Kaushal, a pioneering figure of Indian cinema whose career spanned nearly eight decades, passed away today at the age of 98. Her death marks the end of an era that began with the golden age of Hindi films and extended into the modern cinematic landscape. (File Pic)

Born as Uma Kashyap on February 24, 1927, in Lahore, British India (now in Pakistan), Kamini Kaushal hailed from an academically inclined family. Her father, Shiv Ram Kashyap, was a renowned botanist. She graduated with honors in English Literature and initially worked as a radio artist before being drawn into the world of cinema. (Image: IMDb)

Her entry into films was unplanned. After her sister’s untimely death, Kamini married her brother-in-law Braham S. Sood to care for her nieces and nephews, a decision that reflected her deep sense of responsibility and compassion. (Image: Instagram)

Kamini made her film debut in Chetan Anand’s Neecha Nagar (1946), which went on to win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, the only Indian film to do so to date. This landmark achievement not only launched her career but also placed Indian cinema on the global map. (Image: IMDb)

She was also the first lead actress for whom Lata Mangeshkar sang, marking a historic collaboration that would shape the soundscape of Hindi cinema for generations. (Image: IMDb)

Kamini Kaushal became one of the most sought-after actresses of the 1940s and 1950s, known for her naturalistic acting and expressive eyes. Some of her most memorable films include Ziddi (1948), Nadiya Ke Paar (1948), Shabnam (1949), Biraj Bahu (1954) — which won her the Filmfare Award for Best Actress, Jailor (1958), and Shaheed (1965), where she played Bhagat Singh’s mother. She was admired for portraying strong, emotionally resonant female characters at a time when Hindi cinema was still finding its voice. (Image: Facebook)

Even in her later years, Kamini remained active in films and television. She appeared in supporting roles in modern hits like Kabir Singh (2019), as Shahid Kapoor’s grandmother and Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), her final film appearance alongside Aamir Khan. Her ability to adapt to changing cinematic styles while maintaining her grace and authenticity made her a beloved figure across generations. (Image: Facebook)