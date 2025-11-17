Her Debut Films Ran For 100 Days In Theatres, Lost Aamir Khan Film And Went Into Three-Decade Hiatus

The film marked the debut of Girija Shettar and made her a household name, with chartbusters like O Priya Priya, Jallanta Kavvinta. The film depicted a tender love story between two terminally ill people. It also became a milestone in Nagarjuna’s career. (Image: IMDb)

Meanwhile, Girija’s early career expanded beyond Telegu cinema when she appeared opposite Mohanlal in the Malayalam crime-comedy Vandanam. The film continues to be regarded as one of the Malayalam cinema’s most cherished romantic narrative, despite its sorrowful conclusion. (Image: IMDb)

Despite the strong beginnings, her momentum dimmed. She was initially chosen to star opposite Aamir Khan in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, but she stepped away from the film, prompting director Mansoor Khan to overhaul the cast and bring in Ayesha Jhulka as the replacement lead. A few early portions featuring Girija reportedly remain in the film. (Image: Instagram)

The actress’ challenges continued when the Mohanlal-starrer Dhanushkodi collapsed midway due to financial setbacks. (Image: Facebook)

She later appeared in Hrudayanjali, her second Telegu film, directed by A. Raghurami Reddy. Although shelved for years, it was finally released in 2002, earning critical praise and securing three state awards. (Image: Pinterest)

During this period, Girija moved abroad and later admitted that she avoided Indian films for years to prevent rekindling professional regret. (Image: X)