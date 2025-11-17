সোমবার, ১৭ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:৩৫ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Delhi HC Asks Priya Kapur To Respond To Karisma Kapoor’s Children’s Plea On Father’s Will | Movies News ভূঞাপুরে গ্রাম আদালত প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত বিএনপি নেতার বিরুদ্ধে ব্যবসায়ীকে অপহরণ করে মারধর ও চেকে সই নেওয়ার অভিযোগ রাঙ্গামাটিতে ইফা’র ইসলামী সাংস্কৃতিক প্রতিযোগিতা ও সনদ বিতরণ কুবিতে প্রোগ্রামিং ও সমস্যা সমাধানভিত্তিক কর্মশালা অনুষ্ঠিত  কালিয়াকৈরে পৃথক স্থানে ককটেল ও পেট্রোল বোমা বিস্ফোরণ WPL confirms mega auction date; Deepti, Wolvaardt, Healy, Lanning headline player pool | Cricket News Her Debut Films Ran For 100 Days In Theatres, Lost Aamir Khan Film And Went Into Three-Decade Hiatus ‘Something is wrong’: Cheteshwar Pujara’s blunt message after India’s Eden humiliation | Cricket News খুনিদের প্রত্যেকের বিচার হতে হবে: জোনায়েদ সাকি
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Her Debut Films Ran For 100 Days In Theatres, Lost Aamir Khan Film And Went Into Three-Decade Hiatus

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১৭ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১০ সময় দেখুন
Her Debut Films Ran For 100 Days In Theatres, Lost Aamir Khan Film And Went Into Three-Decade Hiatus




Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Delhi HC Asks Priya Kapur To Respond To Karisma Kapoor’s Children’s Plea On Father’s Will | Movies News

Delhi HC Asks Priya Kapur To Respond To Karisma Kapoor’s Children’s Plea On Father’s Will | Movies News

ভূঞাপুরে গ্রাম আদালত প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত

ভূঞাপুরে গ্রাম আদালত প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত

বিএনপি নেতার বিরুদ্ধে ব্যবসায়ীকে অপহরণ করে মারধর ও চেকে সই নেওয়ার অভিযোগ

বিএনপি নেতার বিরুদ্ধে ব্যবসায়ীকে অপহরণ করে মারধর ও চেকে সই নেওয়ার অভিযোগ

রাঙ্গামাটিতে ইফা’র ইসলামী সাংস্কৃতিক প্রতিযোগিতা ও সনদ বিতরণ

রাঙ্গামাটিতে ইফা’র ইসলামী সাংস্কৃতিক প্রতিযোগিতা ও সনদ বিতরণ

কুবিতে প্রোগ্রামিং ও সমস্যা সমাধানভিত্তিক কর্মশালা অনুষ্ঠিত 

কুবিতে প্রোগ্রামিং ও সমস্যা সমাধানভিত্তিক কর্মশালা অনুষ্ঠিত 

কালিয়াকৈরে পৃথক স্থানে ককটেল ও পেট্রোল বোমা বিস্ফোরণ

কালিয়াকৈরে পৃথক স্থানে ককটেল ও পেট্রোল বোমা বিস্ফোরণ

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST