Her Romance With Dilip Kumar Ended After Brother’s Death Threat, Married Her Sister’s Husband

The actress is one of the most prolific figures of Indian cinema and won the prestigious Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival for her debut film. (Image: YouTube/Screengrab)

While Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu’s love story remain iconic to their fans, but few know Banu was not Dilip Kumar’s first love. (Image: IMDb)

Anshula Bajpai and Trineta Bajpai in their book, Dilip Kumar: Peerless Icon Inspiring Generations, revealed that Dilip Kumar loved his ‘first-love’ with all his heart, and the duo did three films together. (Image: IMDb)

Kumar’s first love was Kamini Kaushal. The duo reportedly formed a deep emotional bond with each other during shooting of the film, Shaheed. (Image: Pinterest)

After being together for a while, they had to part ways due to Kamini’s military brother. Learning about his already married sister, Kamini’s affair with Dilip Kumar, her brother threatened to kill them both. (Image: Pinterest)

Director PN Arora revealed that Kamini’s brother came with a gun on the set and threatened that he would kill her if she had continued her affair with Dilip. The incident affected both the actors and they eventually parted ways. (Image: Facebook)

Speaking about the relationship, Kamini Kaushal once said, “We were both shattered. We were very happy with each other. We shared a great rapport. But that’s life. I couldn’t dump people and say ‘Enough now, I’m going!’ I had taken on the girls. I wouldn’t be able to show my face to my sister. My husband, a fine human being, understood why it happened. Everyone falls in love.” (Image: Instagram)

In 1948, Kamini Kaushal’s elder sister, who was married with two daughters, passed away after she met with an accident. The actress was left with the responsibility of taking care of his sister’s two daughters, Kumkum Somani and Kavita Sahni. (Image: Facebook)

Following the death of her sister, Kamini Kaushal had to get married to her brother-in-law, B.S. Sood, Chief Engineer at Bombay Port Trust. (Image: Instagram)