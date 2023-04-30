রবিবার , ৩০ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ১৭ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Here’s Why Aryan Khan Feels Working With Shah Rukh Khan Is Never Challenging

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৩০, ২০২৩ ৮:১০ অপরাহ্ণ
aryan 1


Aryan Khan shares his feeling about working with his father
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

Aryan Khan shares his feeling about working with his father

Aryan Khan made his directorial debut last week with the first ad for his clothing brand D’YAVOL X.

Aryan Khan has taken all over social media and news following his directorial debut with the first ad for his clothing brand D’YAVOL X. Praises have been pouring in for him from all the corners. Well, the ad features his father and superstar Shah Rukh Khan and now in a conversation with Harper’s Bazaar, the new director opens up about how he felt working with his father for the first time.

He said, “Working with my father is never challenging, because, with his experience and dedication, he makes everyone’s job easier on set. He also makes the entire crew feel at ease and has tremendous respect for everyone. When he’s on set I always make sure to pay extra attention, so I don’t miss out on anything I can learn.”

The ad marks Aryan’s first venture as a director in Bollywood. Aryan, who has studied Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television Production, School of Cinematic Arts at University of Southern California, had no plans of following his father’s footsteps into acting. Instead, he wanted to be behind the camera and work as a filmmaker.

He also shared that Shah Rukh gave his input. “Of course, he did, and everyone involved in the project gave their input in some way. And it is important to at least listen to them because filmmaking is a collaborative effort. If my dad’s input is different from mine, and if both seem valid, you can always shoot it both ways; but don’t tell my producer,” Aryan added.

Recently, Gauri Khan also shared a photo of Aryan from his new advertisement and wrote, “One day to go… all the best, @___aryan___ … proud to see your work coming to life. @dyavol.x (heart eyes, red heart, and wine glass emojis).” On seeing the post, Sangeeta Bijlani, Shweta Bachchan and other celebs sent in their best wishes for Aryan.

Earlier, Aryan’s sister Suhana Khan also shared the ad on her Instagram Stories to give a shoutout and called the commercial ‘incredible’.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Uddyan ijara
লাখ টাকায় বিপ্লব উদ্যান ইজারা, ক্ষোভ-হতাশা মেয়র রেজাউলের
বাংলাদেশ
1682864086 photo
F1: Sergio Perez leads Red Bull 1-2 on streets of Baku | Racing News
খেলাধুলা
Hair Tips
Success Story: ঘরের ছেলে বিলেতে গিয়ে পরামর্শ দিচ্ছেন যৌবন ধরে রাখার, চিনে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aryan 1
Here’s Why Aryan Khan Feels Working With Shah Rukh Khan Is Never Challenging
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
IMG 20220302 WA0066

টাঙ্গাইল জেলার স্কুল, মাদ্রাসা ও কারিগরি শিক্ষা ক্রীড়া সমিতির ক্রীড়া প্রতিযোগিতা অনুষ্ঠিত

 abrar

আবরার হত্যা : ২৫ আসামির মৃত্যুদণ্ড চায় রাষ্ট্রপক্ষ – Corporate Sangbad

 bigg boss 16 salman khan tina datta

Salman Exposes Tina; Latter’s Mom Calls Sumbul ‘Aggressive’; No Eviction

 1627380791 photo

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian debacle shocks shooting fraternity, NRAI boss talks of ‘overhaul’ | Tokyo Olympics News

 wm School 4

শঙ্কায় শুরু প্রথম ক্লাস

 1627612222 photo

Tokyo Olympics: Deepika Kumari ousts former world champion to enter women’s individual archery quarterfinals | Tokyo Olympics News

 wm Dhaka University Photo For 100 Year 01 07 2020

এ বছর ঢাবির ভর্তি পরীক্ষায় থাকছে ‘ঘ’ ইউনিট

 neetu chandra on priyanka chopras take on bollywood

Neetu Chandra Reacts To Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Politics In Bollywood’ Claims, Says ‘Happens With Everyone’

 wm Primary School File Photo 08 09 2020

শিক্ষাপ্রতিষ্ঠান খুলতে বৈঠক ৫ সেপ্টেম্বর

 tiktok

TikTok parent ByteDance working on new music app