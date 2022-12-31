শনিবার , ৩১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ১৬ই পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Himani Shivpuri, Shubhangi Atre, Aasif Sheikh, More Reveal Dreams They Want To Accomplish In 2023

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ৩১, ২০২২ ৮:৩১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
himani shivpuri


New year is around the corner, and &TV artists are excited to welcome 2023 with utmost happiness and joy while focusing on accomplishing their dreams. These include Neha Joshi (Yashoda), Mohit Dagga (Ashok), Aayudh Bhanushali (Krishna) from Doosri Maa, Yogesh Tripathi (Daroga Happu Singh), Kamna Pathak (Rajesh), Himani Shivpuri (Katori Amma) from Happu ki Ultan Paltan, Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabi), Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari), Aasif Sheikh (Vibhuti Narayan Mishra), and Vidisha Srivastava (Anita Bhabi) from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai.

whatsapp image 2022 12 29 at 12.18.34 pm 1

Himani Shivpuri, essaying Katori Amma in the TV show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, says, “I love reading and writing, and this year has been great. I read new books, but now is the time to discover something fresh. This year (2023), I have planned to learn at least one new language, which may be Spanish. I downloaded a few applications and have brought some books that shall help me learn the basics of the language.”

whatsapp image 2022 12 29 at 12.18.35 pm

Aasif Sheikh, essaying Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in &TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, says, “As an actor, my only goal is to keep my audience entertained. By God’s grace, I have been able to do so by playing over 350 characters in this show. So, my sole focus would be to play more interesting characters and continue accomplishing my dream to entertain the audience with funny and enjoyable characters.”

whatsapp image 2022 12 29 at 12.18.33 pm 1

Shubhangi Atre, essaying Angoori Bhabi in the show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, says, “I enjoy travelling, and this year I began fulfilling a lifelong dream of going on solo trips, which has helped me grow. In 2023, I hope to continue living my dream to explore the world. I am grateful for my audience’s love and support, and the only thing I would focus on besides travelling is entertaining them as Angoori.” Rohitashv Gour, essaying Manmohan Tiwari in &TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, says, “In 2023, I will invest more time in myself. Be it learning or enhancing skills, reading daily, exercising, or eating a well-balanced diet. I will achieve my goal of becoming a stronger and well-rounded individual, both personally and professionally”.

whatsapp image 2022 12 29 at 12.18.34 pm 2

Neha Joshi, essaying Yashoda in the TV show Doosri Maa, says, “2022 has been very kind. It blessed me with great personal and professional feats. In 2023, I wish to stay blessed, give my best as an actor and set newer benchmarks. I will continue to work harder and emerge stronger.”

whatsapp image 2022 12 29 at 12.18.35 pm 1

Yogesh Tripathi, essaying Daroga Happu Singh in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, says, “In 2023, our show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan will complete four years. I cannot happiness in words. My character (Happu) has given me immense love from audience and professional growth. I owe big time to this show and the character. This New Year, my only wish is to sustain the success and continue bringing smiles on my fans’ faces.”

whatsapp image 2022 12 29 at 12.18.33 pm 2

Mohit Dagga, essaying Ashok in &TV show Doosri Maa, says, “With God’s help, I made a fantastic comeback in 2022 with Doosri Maa. For 2023, I will focus on my work and my family. While my family is my support system, my work is to support them. Striking the right balance between the two would be my only focus this year”.

whatsapp image 2022 12 29 at 12.18.33 pm 3

Kamna Pathak, essaying Rajesh in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, says, “2022 has been very special, not just because I married the love of my life, but also because I achieved a lot as an actor. We have decided to make our hobbies a little more public. We both like to sing and will try to bring something special together as singers!”

whatsapp image 2022 12 29 at 12.18.36 pm 1

Vidisha Srivastava, essaying Anita Bhabi in the show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, says, “2022 will always be memorable for me as I started playing one of the most famous characters on television. My only focus now is to work hard, spread laughter and keep our fans entertained. I wish everyone positivity and achieve great success.”

