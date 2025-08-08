Advertise here
শুক্রবার , ৮ আগস্ট ২০২৫ | ২৪শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Himesh Reshammiya Only Indian On Bloomberg’s Global Pop Power List | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ৮, ২০২৫ ৪:৩২ অপরাহ্ণ
Himesh Reshammiya Only Indian On Bloomberg’s Global Pop Power List | Bollywood News


Advertise here

Last Updated:

The list included the names of the international icons like Post Malone, Beele, Bruno Mars and Beyonce alongside Himesh Reshammiya.

font
Himesh Reshammiya was last seen in Badass Ravi Kumar. (Photo Credit: X)

Himesh Reshammiya was last seen in Badass Ravi Kumar. (Photo Credit: X)

Himesh Reshammiya is once again making headlines, and this time, it is for a global achievement. The singer, composer and music producer, who has been entertaining fans with his signature ‘Suroor’ for over two decades, has now earned a spot on Bloomberg’s prestigious Pop Power List and what makes the feat even more special? He is the only Indian artist to feature on the list.

Bloomberg released the rankings on Thursday, which included the names of the most influential pop stars in the world right now. The list also included the names of international icons like Post Malone, Beele, Bruno Mars and Beyonce. Joining them at the 22nd spot was Himesh Reshammiya who proudly represented India on the global stage.

Coldplay, Ed Sheeran On Pop Power List

Apart from Himesh Reshammiya, the list also featured some of the biggest names in music, including Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, J-Hope, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Katseye and Shakira. Himesh’s inclusion in the list is proof of his lasting popularity and ability to stay relevant across generations.

Bloomberg’s report highlighted, “Approximately 120,000 people applied to participate in the resulting, globe-spanning experiment.” “Throughout the process, fans joined in. Using Hybe’s audience app Weverse, they cast votes on who should survive the fierce elimination process,” it noted.

Himesh Reshammiya’s Reaction

Following the announcement, Himesh took to his Instagram Stories to repost the many congratulatory messages pouring in from fans, friends and fellow industry members. Just last month, Himesh took an extra mile to connect with people when he performed at Saregama Live’s Capmania Delhi. Thousands of fans joined in to watch him perform his iconic hits like Tera Suroor, Jhalak Dikhla Ja, Hookah Bar and Aashiqui Mein Teri. The concert also saw singers Pragati Nagpal, Arjun Tanwar and Maahi taking the stage alongside him.

On the film front, Himesh was last seen in Badass Ravi Kumar, a spin-off of his 2014 film The Xpose. Shot in Oman and India, the film featured an ensemble cast including Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Simona J, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sanjay Mishra and Johnny Lever. The film received a mixed response and collected Rs 10.98 crore worldwide. It is yet to premiere on an OTT platform.

Check latest Bollywood news updates, events and award shows, upcoming hindi movies releases, exclusive interviews, box office collections, reviews, trailers, and more! Download the News18 App

view comments

Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Himesh Reshammiya Only Indian On Bloomberg’s Global Pop Power List | Bollywood News
Himesh Reshammiya Only Indian On Bloomberg’s Global Pop Power List | Bollywood News
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kolkata Airport ‘কোথায় যাচ্ছেন’? ‘জার্মানি’…কলকাতা এয়ারপোর্টে এ কে ধরা পড়ল! সর্বনাশ! শুনে চমকে উঠবেন  Bangladeshi citizen arrested from airport starts investigation | কলকাতা
Kolkata Airport ‘কোথায় যাচ্ছেন’? ‘জার্মানি’…কলকাতা এয়ারপোর্টে এ কে ধরা পড়ল! সর্বনাশ! শুনে চমকে উঠবেন  Bangladeshi citizen arrested from airport starts investigation | কলকাতা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
ফারাক্কায় হঠাৎ এ কী ঘটল! হেলিকপ্টার থেকে অস্ত্র সহ নেমে এল ৭০-৮০ জন সেনা জওয়ান | দক্ষিণবঙ্গ
ফারাক্কায় হঠাৎ এ কী ঘটল! হেলিকপ্টার থেকে অস্ত্র সহ নেমে এল ৭০-৮০ জন সেনা জওয়ান | দক্ষিণবঙ্গ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
নোয়াখালীতে প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয়ের মাঠে কোমর পরিমাণ পানি, নিষ্কাশনের ব্যবস্থা করলেন উপদেষ্টা সৈয়দা রিজওয়ানা হাসান, বিদ্যালয়ে ফিরলো দু’শতাধিক শিক্ষার্থী
নোয়াখালীতে প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয়ের মাঠে কোমর পরিমাণ পানি, নিষ্কাশনের ব্যবস্থা করলেন উপদেষ্টা সৈয়দা রিজওয়ানা হাসান, বিদ্যালয়ে ফিরলো দু’শতাধিক শিক্ষার্থী
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
পাঁচ প্রকল্পে ১০৩ কোটি ডলারের ঋণ দিচ্ছে এডিবি

পাঁচ প্রকল্পে ১০৩ কোটি ডলারের ঋণ দিচ্ছে এডিবি

 মাইগ্রেনের যন্ত্রণায় ভুগছেন! মুক্তি মিলবে ঘরোয়া টোটকায়

মাইগ্রেনের যন্ত্রণায় ভুগছেন! মুক্তি মিলবে ঘরোয়া টোটকায়

 বিএসআরএমের ২ কোম্পানির পর্ষদ সভা ১১ নভেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad

বিএসআরএমের ২ কোম্পানির পর্ষদ সভা ১১ নভেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad

 করোনার দীর্ঘমেয়াদী পার্শ্বপ্রতিক্রিয়া নিয়ে যা জানালেন বিশেষজ্ঞরা

করোনার দীর্ঘমেয়াদী পার্শ্বপ্রতিক্রিয়া নিয়ে যা জানালেন বিশেষজ্ঞরা

 Mahima Chaudhry’s Mother Passes Away From Prolonged Illness

Mahima Chaudhry’s Mother Passes Away From Prolonged Illness

 IPL 2021: Who said what after MI crushed RR to keep their playoffs hopes alive | Cricket News

IPL 2021: Who said what after MI crushed RR to keep their playoffs hopes alive | Cricket News

 মাঝে মাঝেই মাথা ব্যথায় ভুগছেন, সাবধান! এই ৫ লক্ষণকে অবহেলা নয়, হতে পারে ব্রেন হেমারেজ…

মাঝে মাঝেই মাথা ব্যথায় ভুগছেন, সাবধান! এই ৫ লক্ষণকে অবহেলা নয়, হতে পারে ব্রেন হেমারেজ…

 ‘তলে তলে অনেক কিছু হচ্ছে, ভুল বলিনি’

‘তলে তলে অনেক কিছু হচ্ছে, ভুল বলিনি’

 দাখিল পরীক্ষা শুরু ১৪ নভেম্বর [রুটিনসহ]

দাখিল পরীক্ষা শুরু ১৪ নভেম্বর [রুটিনসহ]

 Rock-solid Kerala Blasters hold Jamshedpur 1-1, enter ISL final | Football News

Rock-solid Kerala Blasters hold Jamshedpur 1-1, enter ISL final | Football News
Advertise here