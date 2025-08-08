Himesh Reshammiya Only Indian On Bloomberg’s Global Pop Power List | Bollywood News

Last Updated: August 08, 2025, 16:02 IST

The list included the names of the international icons like Post Malone, Beele, Bruno Mars and Beyonce alongside Himesh Reshammiya.

Himesh Reshammiya was last seen in Badass Ravi Kumar. (Photo Credit: X)

Himesh Reshammiya is once again making headlines, and this time, it is for a global achievement. The singer, composer and music producer, who has been entertaining fans with his signature ‘Suroor’ for over two decades, has now earned a spot on Bloomberg’s prestigious Pop Power List and what makes the feat even more special? He is the only Indian artist to feature on the list.

Bloomberg released the rankings on Thursday, which included the names of the most influential pop stars in the world right now. The list also included the names of international icons like Post Malone, Beele, Bruno Mars and Beyonce. Joining them at the 22nd spot was Himesh Reshammiya who proudly represented India on the global stage.

Coldplay, Ed Sheeran On Pop Power List

Apart from Himesh Reshammiya, the list also featured some of the biggest names in music, including Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, J-Hope, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Katseye and Shakira. Himesh’s inclusion in the list is proof of his lasting popularity and ability to stay relevant across generations.

Bloomberg’s report highlighted, “Approximately 120,000 people applied to participate in the resulting, globe-spanning experiment.” “Throughout the process, fans joined in. Using Hybe’s audience app Weverse, they cast votes on who should survive the fierce elimination process,” it noted.

Himesh Reshammiya’s Reaction

Following the announcement, Himesh took to his Instagram Stories to repost the many congratulatory messages pouring in from fans, friends and fellow industry members. Just last month, Himesh took an extra mile to connect with people when he performed at Saregama Live’s Capmania Delhi. Thousands of fans joined in to watch him perform his iconic hits like Tera Suroor, Jhalak Dikhla Ja, Hookah Bar and Aashiqui Mein Teri. The concert also saw singers Pragati Nagpal, Arjun Tanwar and Maahi taking the stage alongside him.

On the film front, Himesh was last seen in Badass Ravi Kumar, a spin-off of his 2014 film The Xpose. Shot in Oman and India, the film featured an ensemble cast including Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Simona J, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sanjay Mishra and Johnny Lever. The film received a mixed response and collected Rs 10.98 crore worldwide. It is yet to premiere on an OTT platform.

