Hina Khan ‘Heartbroken As Muslim’ After Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘I Want To Apologies To All My Fellow Hindus’

Last Updated: April 25, 2025, 00:23 IST

Hina Khan says she is mentally disturbed but clarified the pain isn’t hers alone, it belongs to every Indian grieving the loss.

Hina Khan is battling with cancer. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Hina Khan, currently in her hometown of Kashmir, has broken her silence on the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists on April 22. The actress, deeply moved by the horrifying visuals from Baisaran Valley, called the attack a dark day for the nation and expressed her anguish as both a Muslim and an Indian.

Sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram, Hina wrote, “Condolences. Dark Day. Teary Eyes. Condemnation, Calls of Compassion. Nothing means anything if we fail to accept the reality.” She continued, “The way this Attack was conducted by Heartless Inhuman Brainwashed Terrorists who claim to be Muslims is beyond Appalling. I can’t Imagine if a Muslim was forced to Revoke his religion at Gun Point and was Killed after anyway. It Breaks My Heart.”

She added, “And As a Muslim I want to Apologies to All My Fellow Hindus and my Fellow Indians.”

Hina spoke about the psychological toll the attack has taken, saying she is mentally disturbed but clarified the pain isn’t hers alone, it belongs to every Indian grieving the loss. “I am praying for their Strength and Peace… I Condemn it. I reject it. And I Hate those who did it. Wholeheartedly, Absolutely, Unconditionally.”

Urging unity, she wrote, “As embarrassed as I am for the Act of some Muslims, I pray to my fellow Indians to not Alienate all of us… If we end up fighting each other, we would be doing what they want us to do.”

Reflecting on her homeland, Hina shared her faith in today’s Kashmir: “I see change… I see Faith and loyalty for India in the heart of the Young Kashmiri.” She passionately appealed for reconciliation: “Now it’s TIME we Kashmiri’s bring back our Kashmir where a Kashmiri pandit lived like a family with there fellow Kashmiri Muslims.”

She ended with a powerful call for unity: “We all must Come together and support India in these Testing Times. No Politics. No Divisions. No Hate… We are Indians First. Jai Hind.”