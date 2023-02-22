বুধবার , ২২ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ৯ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Hina Khan Nails Aerial Yoga In New Instagram Video, Says 'Not A Vampire, But Feel Like One'

ফেব্রুয়ারি ২২, ২০২৩ ৭:৫২ অপরাহ্ণ
Last Updated: February 22, 2023, 19:08 IST

Hina Khan performs aerial yoga in new Instagram video.

Hina Khan took to Instagram to post a stunning video of herself performing aerial yoga. The actress said that she isn’t a vampire but felt like one.

Hina Khan continues to rule the television industry. Time and again, she has impressed her fans not just with her acting chops but also with her fitness level. The actress likes to take things up by a notch (quite literally) as seen in her latest post. This time for her workout session, she opted for aerial yoga. Flaunting her toned body, Hina worked her way through the cloth tied on a rope and hung upside down. While performing the tricky stunt, Hina said she felt like a ‘vampire’.

Wearing a multicoloured bralette and light grey tights, Hina hauled herself up with the help of the cloth and showcased her flexibility. She kept her caption simple and short. “Not a vampire, but I feel like one,” it read. As soon as fans noticed her post, they bombarded the comment section. Many dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section. One user wrote, “Wow! Amazing Hina Khan.” Another wrote, “Hottie.” An Instagram user hailed her as the “Fitness Queen.”

In case you missed out on her post, check it out here-

This is not the first time that the actress has stunned the internet with her workout. A few days back, the actress shared a glimpse of yet another aerial yoga session. Hina Khan wore a pink sports bra and printed grey tights. She kept her look natural and captioned the clip, “I could do this for hours and hours.”

Such aerial exercises engage the core muscles and need stamina and upper-body strength to do it. This workout has a myriad of benefits like deepening the stretches, releasing tension from the spinal cord, and improving balance and breathing as well.

Check out the video here-

Hina Khan became a household name after essaying the role of Akshara Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has starred in Naagin, Kasautii Zindagii Kay (reboot version) and Damaged 2. She was also part of the reality TV show Bigg Boss season 11. She was last seen in Shadyantra by Suresh Jayram and Ganesh Yadav. The series also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal and Kunaal Roy Kapur in important roles. She has a movie titled Country of Blind by Rahat Kazmi which will also star Shoib Nikash Shah and Ahmer Haider.

