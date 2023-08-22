মঙ্গলবার , ২২ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ৭ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Hindi Teaser Release Of Raj Kiran-starrer Ronny To Coincide With This Historic Event

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ২২, ২০২৩ ৬:৩৪ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 2023 08 22t175055.925


Gurutej Shetty has directed Ronny.

Kannada actor Raj Kiran has reportedly undergone a stark physical transformation for Ronny.

Kannada actor Raj Kiran catapulted to fame with the serial Kannadathi and is now all set to make his debut in television as well. His upcoming gangster-drama film Ronny has generated considerable buzz in the Kannada film industry. Star Creations unveiled the teaser of this movie on July 5 and received 2.1 million views.

Now, there is another intriguing update that has amped up the excitement around this film. Ronny’s team has claimed in an interview that the Hindi teaser of Ronny is also going to be released soon, i.e. on August 23. The timing of the teaser release will be 06:04 pm. Ronny’s Hindi teaser release timings will coincide with the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon on August 23, 2023 (Wednesday), around 6:04 pm. Viewers, especially the staunch fans of actor Kiran are waiting to witness their favourite actor make his debut in the Hindi film industry.

The already releases Kannada teaser shows riveting glimpses of Kiran performing in the action sequences. Gurutej Shetty has penned the screenplay and directed the film.

Social media users loved the teaser and one of them commented, “Power packed scenes…very promising teaser, Kiranraj is known for his versatile acting…and here he is in action packed…no doubt Kiranraj will be an asset to our film Industry…all the best to the whole team…expectations are high now…keep it up.” Another commented that every frame in this film looks promising.

Kiran has reportedly undergone a stark physical transformation for Ronny that is billed to an action entertainer. It is certain that he is keen on shedding the “boy next door” image he acquired on the small screen.

Ronny’s cast includes P Ravi Shankar, Sujay Shastry, Yash Shetty, Kari Subbu and others. Three actresses have been roped in to play the female leads and they are Samiksha, Apoorva and Radya. Ronny boasts a collection of five songs, all composed by Manikanth Kadri himself. Pramod Maravante, known for his work in Kantara, has penned the lyrics for the songs.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter



গোপালগঞ্জে বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় শিক্ষার্থীদের গভীর রাতে নির্যাতন
wm Ctg Dengue 1
চট্টগ্রামে পুলিশ সদস্যসহ ২ মৃত্যু, আক্রান্ত ১৬১
1692707778 photo
Bangladesh’s Ebadot Hossain ruled out of Asia Cup, uncapped Tanzim named as replacement | Cricket News
New Project 74
Dos and Don'ts on Rakshabandhan 2023: রাখি পরানোর সময় মানুন এই নিয়মগুলি, সুখ, সমৃদ্ধি ও অর্থে ভরে উঠবে জীবন
shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
mc stan 3

Salman Khan Nominates MC Stan For 4 Weeks After His Violent Fight With Shalin Bhanot

 1595989068 bjp flag

Our Members Undertook Welfare Work in 1.77 Lakh Villages on Modi Govt’s 7th Anniversary: BJP

 raju srivastav liger

Comedian Raju Srivastava Suffers Heart Attack; Vijay Deverakonda ‘Upset’ With Karan Johar?

 Pabna International Human Rights Day Photo10 12 2022 scaled

পাবনায় আন্তর্জাতিক মানবাধিকার দিবস পালিত

 received 512472963139964

মুজিবনগরে সীমান্তবর্তী গ্রামগুলোতে চুলের ক্যাপ তৈরির জমজমাট ব্যবসা!ব্যবহার হচ্ছে ভারতীয় করোনা রোগির চুল এলাকায় আতংক

 wm BASOD Logo 800x600 1

‘বৈষম্যমুক্ত সমাজের বিপরীতে পুঁজিবাদী ব্যবস্থা শক্তিশালী হচ্ছে’

 wm Lalbag nanok

দিবাস্বপ্ন দেখে লাভ নেই, ফখরুলকে নানক

 United head logo F1 Copy Copy

সোনাসহ বিমানের কেবিন ক্রু আটক

 BSNL 1 1

খরচ কম, অথচ লাভই লাভ! ৯৯ টাকার সেরা প্ল্যান নিয়ে হাজির BSNL! কী কী সুবিধা পাবেন জেনে নিন একনজরে

 FB IMG 1667144688858

সংবাদিকতায় ফ্যাক্টচেক অত্যন্ত গুরুত্বপূর্ণ”-জুনাইদ আহমেদ পলক