মঙ্গলবার , ১১ অক্টোবর ২০২২
Hiten Tejwani Shares Banter with Gauri Pradhan from Kyunki, Fans Call It ‘Best Nok Jhok’

Hiten Tejwani collaborated with one of his fan clubs and shared a video of fun banter between him and his wife Gauri Pradhan from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi days

Hiten Tejwani is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. He has appeared in a number of television shows, but his breakthrough came with Ekta Kapoor’s superhit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The actor is remembered for his role in the hit show along with his on-screen chemistry with actress and wife Gauri Pradhan Tejwani. Recently, a clip from the show was shared by a user on social media and it also tagged Hiten’s social media handle. The video has been garnering rave reviews from fans and netizens.

In the video, Hiten and Gauri are seen arguing. Gauri refers to Hiten as a ‘mu chada pipa’. Hiten then asks her what it means, to which she responds that the meaning of ‘mu chada pipa’ is similar to how one keeps kicking a box and it becomes disfigured, just like his face. Hiten very slyly asks her what is the feminine version of the word. To which Gauri gives him a disgusted look. The duo was always known for their cute fights in the series. Watch the video below:

As soon as the video was shared online, actor Hiten Tejwani was quick enough to leave a reply in the comment section. He commented with a folded hand emoji. Apart from that. Several fans and netizens went all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. One of the users wrote, “loved their cute fights”, while another wrote, “love this show so much”. Some users also commented with a series of hearts and laughing emojis.

Apart from this video, there is another video that recently made rounds on the internet. In the video, Hiten and Gauri can be seen taking digs at each other as they go on to play antakshari. Towards the end they go on to fight with each other, making the family member get in between to stop them.

On the work front, Hiten Tejwani was recently seen in the Netflix film Jogi alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Kumud Mishra. He will next be seen in the film titled, 3rd October. The Vineet Jha’s directorial also stars Moin Khan and Sneha Ullal in lead roles. The movie is currently in its post-production stage and is expected to release in 2023.

