Homebound Faces Legal Challenge As Author Alleges Film Copied Her 2021 Novel | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 23, 2025, 19:12 IST

Puja Changoiwala has sued Dharma Productions and Netflix, alleging Oscar-shortlisted film Homebound copies her 2021 novel.

Team Of Homebound during the screening at Cannes.

Journalist and author Puja Changoiwala has initiated legal proceedings against Dharma Productions and Netflix Entertainment Services India, alleging that the Hindi film Homebound infringes upon her copyright. The Neeraj Ghaywan-directed film, which stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, has recently drawn global attention after being shortlisted for the Oscars.

Changoiwala is set to approach the Bombay High Court, claiming that the film unlawfully borrows from her 2021 novel Homebound. She confirmed in an email to Hindustan Times that her lawyer had issued a legal notice to the production house before formal court proceedings were initiated.

The film was released in theatres on September 26 after premiering at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Its makers have stated that the narrative is inspired by a 2020 New York Times article by journalist Basharat Peer titled A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway. The story centres on two childhood friends navigating the challenges of clearing the national police examination during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Changoiwala, however, has disputed this claim, stating that the similarities between her book and the film extend well beyond a shared backdrop. In her email, she noted that “the subject of both (her novel and the film) is the COVID-19 migrant exodus of 2020.” She further alleged, “Upon watching the film, I discovered that the producers have not only misappropriated the title of my book, but have also blatantly reproduced substantial portions of my novel in the second half of the film—including its scenes, dialogue, narrative structure, sequence of events, and other creative expressions.”

According to the author, a legal notice was served to Dharma Productions on October 15 after she viewed the film. The notice, she said, included “providing a detailed, scene-by-scene account of their infringement of (her) rights.” She also claimed that the producers “refused to acknowledge the violation” in their replies.

Changoiwala has since filed an application before the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority under Section 12A of the Commercial Courts Act, 2015. The step forms part of the mandatory pre-institution mediation process required before filing a commercial suit in the Bombay High Court.

She has also accused the production house of misrepresentation, alleging that Dharma “committed a flagrant act of passing off” by naming the film after her novel, adding that it “cannot be a coincidence.” She further pointed out that the film’s script was developed in 2022, a year after her book was published.

The author said she would seek multiple legal remedies, including a permanent injunction on the film’s distribution, removal of the allegedly infringing material, a change in the film’s title and monetary damages. “I know I’m challenging powerful entities by taking this step, but I believe it’s important for writers to defend their work when it’s misappropriated and exploited without their consent,” she stated.

Dharma Productions declined to comment in detail on the matter. Responding via text message to HT, a spokesperson said, “We are responding to the claim legally and cannot comment anything right now.”

Homebound has been selected as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards and has made it to the December shortlist.

First Published: December 23, 2025, 19:12 IST

News movies bollywood Homebound Faces Legal Challenge As Author Alleges Film Copied Her 2021 Novel