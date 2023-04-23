Honey Singh Claims He Didn’t Get ‘Enough Credit’ For Diljit Dosanjh’s Initial Album, Says ‘I Don’t Work For…’

Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has been grabbing headlines after his iconic and historic performance at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the USA. Fans and celebrities have been lauding him as he continues to rule the internet. To note, he is the first ever Punjabi singer to perform on that ever-popular global stage. Amid this, rapper and singer Honey Singh opened up about not getting enough credit for Diljit Dosanjh’s album, ‘The Next Level’.

Speaking at the show Desi Vibes, the singer cum rapper said, “Starting when I shifted to Punjab in 2007, I was a music producer between 2007-2012 and many of my albums became a hit. I had done Diljit’s album ‘The Next Level.’ So I designed the whole album in one year. I did not get much credit for that. But I don’t work for credit.”

He also mentioned that he has never worked to make anyone else happy. “I have worked for myself and to make myself happy. I have never worked to make anyone else happy. I release the songs only if I like them,” he was quoted saying.

Honey Singh was recently in the news after he was accused of kidnapping and assaulting an event manager. Now, he has finally responded to the allegations, calling them “false and baseless”. The BKC police station in Mumbai had received a complaint against Honey Singh and others from a man named Vivek Raman. He also released a statement on his Instagram handle and wrote, “The complaint and the allegations are false and baseless. There is no connection or agreement between my company or the complainant which the media is showing since morning. I was engaged for the Mumbai Show through a company named Tribevibe which is a reputed company and a sister concern of Bookmyshow. I did my performance for whatever time the permission was there for (sic). Rest all such allegations are false and an attempt to tarnish my image. My Legal Team is already working to file a defamation case against such miscreants (sic).”

On the work front, Diljit will be seen in The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Shehnaaz Gill and Kapil Sharma. He also has Chamkila with Parineeti Chopra.

