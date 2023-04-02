রবিবার , ২ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ১৯শে চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
HOT! Ameesha Patel Flaunts Cleavage in Sexy Bikini, Heats Up Instagram With Pool Video; Watch

ameesha patel sexy photos


Ameesha Patel sets Instagram on fire with sexy video in a bikini.
Ameesha Patel sets Instagram on fire with sexy video in a bikini.

Ameesha Patel is raising the heat on Instagram with her sexy pool video in a revealing bikini. Check out her hot video here

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel is raising the heat on Instagram with her racy photoshoots and videos in bikinis and other sexy outfits. In a recent video, which has now gone viral on social media, Ameesha is flaunting her cleavage in a revealing bikini while enjoying her time in a pool.

The video, shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his official Instagram, shows Ameesha posing for the camera sensuously in a printed bikini which she teamed with black goggles. The video has been garnering a lot of attention on social media. One user commented, “Wow, super hot!” Another one commented, “Gorgeous!”

Earlier, Ameesha Patel, who will next be seen in Gadar 2 with Sunny Deol, made heads turn with her sizzling photos in a yellow bikini.

Meanwhile, Tara Singh and Sakina’s eternal love story will be carried forward on the big screen with the release of Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. The highly anticipated romantic period drama is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the makers released the first poster featuring the lead actors Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol in March.

Ameesha Patel had earlier shared with Hindustan Times, “It feels wonderful to be back on such a historic film. Actually, it is surreal to get back to play the character of Sakina along with Tara Singh (Sunny Deol)”.

