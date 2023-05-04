বৃহস্পতিবার , ৪ মে ২০২৩ | ২১শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
HOT! Sophie Choudry’s Sexy Pictures From Maldives Vacation Set Internet On Fire; Check Out Photos

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ৪, ২০২৩ ৮:২১ অপরাহ্ণ
sophie choudry hot


Sophie Choudry drops hot vacation pictures from Maldives.
Sophie Choudry looked sizzling hot in her latest vacation pictures from Maldives.

Singer-actress Sophie Choudry’s Instagram timeline is nothing less than a fashion street. Continuing the trajectory of shelling out a major style statement, Sophie shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account, which truly seems to be posted with the intention of slaying the internet. But this time, Sophie oozed hotness in her vacay photoshoot.

On Thursday, Sophie Choudry took to her Instagram handle to post a bunch of serene pictures from her holiday in Maldives. Draped in an elegant but sultry blue dress, Sophie Choudry struck various poses with the ocean in the backdrop and clear blue skies. It indeed looked like the actress blended with the picturesque surroundings like a flawless Diva. She wrote ‘Feelin’ Bluetiful (blue heart emoji and wave emoji(‘. Along with that, she also dropped several hashtags like water villa, beach babe, Maldives, Holiday Look and others.

Sophie Choudry’s breezy look was met with many compliments. Anusha Dandekar commented, “Stunning (with fire emojis)”. Chef Kulsum Shadab Wahab reacted with fire emojis. One of the fans wrote, “Cooler come put in your room so fire!” Another one commented, “Hotness overloaded!” Someone else said, “I cherish how dynamic colours are within the pictures!” A fan stated, “Looking ufff(with fire and heart emojis)”. Another one commented, “Gorgeous!!”

Sophie Choudry who has been in Maldives for some time now has been regularly sharing glimpses from her vacation. Earlier yesterday, she had posted a sweltering reel sporting a pink bikini and matching beach dress. In a different post, Sophie wore a striking orange ensemble and posed with the sunset in the backdrop. In her first ever vacay reel, Sophie Choudry sauntered on the sandy beaches flaunting her gorgeous body in a blue bikini.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in the web series Going Viral Pvt. Ltd., wherein she shared the screen space with Kubbra Sait and Kunaal Roy Kapur.

yatamanyu narain
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist & Photographer who dabbles in Films, Poetry, Music, Politics, Pop-Culture and everything in between. Read More



