বুধবার, ১৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:২৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Konkani Short Film Ghar Selected For Goan Premiere Section At 56th IFFI | Regional Cinema News IND vs SA 2nd Test: Uncertainty over Shubman Gill’s availability; Nitish Reddy rejoins Team India as Sudharsan, Padikkal step up in nets | Cricket News রাঙ্গামাটিতে সাংবাদিকদের সাথে নবাগত জেলা প্রশাসকের মতবিনিময় How An Auto Driver Became A Crorepati And Married A Malayalam Film Actress! ‘Very tricky’: Dinesh Karthik questions Gautam Gambhir’s move to play Washington Sundar at crucial No. 3 spot | Cricket News যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে ১ লাখ কোটি ডলার বিনিয়োগ করবে সৌদি আরব Hardik Pandya Kisses Mahieka Sharma, Lifts Her In His Arms In New Photos | Bollywood News IND vs SA: South Africa rocked by injury scare to their Eden Gardens hero ahead of Guwahati clash | Cricket News Sushmita Sen Turns 50: From Miss Universe To Bollywood Icon And Social Inspiration | Movies News IND vs SA: Decoding the drill – Why Sai Sudharsan and Dhruv Jurel batted with one pad ahead of Guwahati Test | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

How An Auto Driver Became A Crorepati And Married A Malayalam Film Actress!

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ১৯ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৪ সময় দেখুন
How An Auto Driver Became A Crorepati And Married A Malayalam Film Actress!




Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Konkani Short Film Ghar Selected For Goan Premiere Section At 56th IFFI | Regional Cinema News

Konkani Short Film Ghar Selected For Goan Premiere Section At 56th IFFI | Regional Cinema News

রাঙ্গামাটিতে সাংবাদিকদের সাথে নবাগত জেলা প্রশাসকের মতবিনিময়

রাঙ্গামাটিতে সাংবাদিকদের সাথে নবাগত জেলা প্রশাসকের মতবিনিময়

যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে ১ লাখ কোটি ডলার বিনিয়োগ করবে সৌদি আরব

যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে ১ লাখ কোটি ডলার বিনিয়োগ করবে সৌদি আরব

Hardik Pandya Kisses Mahieka Sharma, Lifts Her In His Arms In New Photos | Bollywood News

Hardik Pandya Kisses Mahieka Sharma, Lifts Her In His Arms In New Photos | Bollywood News

Sushmita Sen Turns 50: From Miss Universe To Bollywood Icon And Social Inspiration | Movies News

Sushmita Sen Turns 50: From Miss Universe To Bollywood Icon And Social Inspiration | Movies News

বাংলাদেশ দলকে জামায়াতের অভিনন্দন

বাংলাদেশ দলকে জামায়াতের অভিনন্দন

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST