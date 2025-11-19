How An Auto Driver Became A Crorepati And Married A Malayalam Film Actress!

You might have heard tales or watched films where an ordinary auto-rickshaw driver becomes a millionaire overnight. Yet there is an actor for whom this familiar storyline is not fiction but lived experience. He once drove an auto for his daily wages, entered the film industry he had long dreamt of, earned crores, and built a life far removed from the one he began with.

At first glance, one might assume this actor’s story to be the plotline of a film — but it is, in fact, the unembellished truth. Tamil actor Bose Venkat has lived a life filled with twists that often exceed those found on screen. At just seventeen, he travelled to Chennai with dreams of cinema, sustaining himself by driving an auto until he could find a way into the film industry. Aware that hunger waits for no one, he took up whatever work came his way rather than wait for success to knock. His first break arrived from the small screen.

His wife, Sonia Bose, meanwhile, is a well-loved Malayalam actress who gained popularity through both cinema and television. She had began her career as a child artist in the Malayalam film industry. Today, the couple are parents to two children.

Bose Venkat, who later became widely recognised through the serial Metti Oli, once recounted in detail the extraordinary incident that pushed him towards films. What unfolded in 1997 sounded so cinematic that it could easily have been scripted.

Bose Venkat spoke about his mentor, Narayanasamy, widely known as Gopali. “When I was an auto driver, I used to watch world cinema. In those days, international films were screened simultaneously at Woodlands, Satyam and the Film Chamber. I went to watch a Hungarian film at the Film Chamber. An elderly man next to me was completely immersed in it.

“After the film, he asked if I had understood what I’d watched. I told him I had not… that I’d merely been observing him enjoy it. He asked what my dream was and why I had come to Chennai. I said, ‘I want to become an actor.’ He walked away laughing. “I had parked my auto a little distance away. I changed out of my coloured shirt, put on my khaki, and waited for a passenger. Suddenly I heard someone ask, ‘Are you going to drive an auto?’ It was the same man from the theatre.” The man asked for a ride.

When they reached a large house, he paid the fare and invited Bose Venkat in for coffee. Reluctantly, he accepted. Inside, he was asked to pray in the puja room. Then came the words: “You are a great actor.” Confused, Bose listened as the man introduced himself — Gopali, former director at Doordarshan and mentor to Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi and Srinivasan, the very person who first introduced Rajinikanth to K. Balachander.

He asked Bose Venkat to begin training with him from the next day. “The following morning, I brought a hundred rupees and a basket of rice as dakshina. His wife never let me leave without a meal. She even took me to an astrologer to ask whether I would become a great actor. As per his belief, I became one. Years later, he returned that same hundred-rupee note to me as a blessing.”