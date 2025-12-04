How One Middle-Class Comedy From 1979 Spawned 5 Films In 38 Years

Long before Bollywood became synonymous with multi-crore franchises and star-driven spectacles, a soft-spoken hero quietly altered the grammar of Hindi cinema. In an era dominated by Dharmendra’s brawn, Rajesh Khanna’s romantic melancholy and Amitabh Bachchan’s explosive rise, Amol Palekar emerged as an unlikely favourite of the middle class. His performances mirrored the everyday lives of ordinary people like their aspirations, fears and joys, and audiences embraced him as one of their own. (News18 Hindi)

It was during this period that a film was released which, decades later, gave Bollywood one of its most successful comedy sagas. Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Golmaal (1979), a charming comedy of errors built on wit rather than spectacle, went on to inspire five more films over the next 38 years. One became a cult classic. Four turned into superhits. And the title Golmaal itself became a cultural shorthand for chaos, humour and mass entertainment.

Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Golmaal released on April 20, 1979, with Amol Palekar, Bindiya Goswami and Utpal Dutt leading a cast that instantly won over audiences. Backed by a creative team that included writer Shailesh Dev, screenwriter Sachin Bhowmick, dialogue writer Rahi Masoom Raza and composer RD Burman, the film carried the hallmark of Mukherjee's signature simplicity. Its soundtrack remains eternal, particularly the Gulzar-penned "Aane Wala Pal, Jaane Wala Hai", which earned him a Filmfare Award. Another track, "Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab Golmaal Hai", transcended generations to become a cultural anthem. Made on an estimated budget of Rs 45 lakh, the film went on to collect around Rs 1.6 crore worldwide, finishing as one of the top earners of 1979. It swept three Filmfare Awards, including Best Actor for Palekar and Best Comedian for Utpal Dutt. While it enjoyed box-office success, its true impact unfolded in the decades that followed.

After nearly three decades, the title returned to the marquee with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited in 2006. Rohit Shetty reimagined the idea completely, packing it with slapstick humour and manic pacing. Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Tusshar Kapoor and Paresh Rawal led the ensemble in a tale inspired by the Marathi play Ghar Ghar. Much of the comedy was improvised on set, setting the tone for what would become the defining style of the franchise. The film, made on a Rs 15 crore budget, earned Rs 46 crore worldwide and emerged a clean hit. Its success signalled that the Golmaal title still carried a spark, even in a vastly changed cinematic landscape.

Two years later, Golmaal Returns arrived in theatres on October 29, 2008. Despite Rohit Shetty later acknowledging that the script lacked depth as he was simultaneously directing another film, Sunday, audiences turned Golmaal Returns into a success. Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor led the cast in a story that delved deeper into Gopal's domestic life, surrounded by eccentric side characters and escalating misunderstandings. The film cost Rs 35 crore to make and collected about Rs 80 crore worldwide, firmly securing its place as a hit even with its creative shortcomings.

The franchise soared to new heights with Golmaal 3, released during the Diwali weekend of 2010. Featuring stalwarts like Mithun Chakraborty and Ratna Pathak Shah alongside returning cast members, the film delivered high-voltage comedy that struck a chord across age groups. It stormed into the Rs 100 crore club and ended the year as its second-highest grosser, earning nearly Rs 167 crore worldwide on a Rs 40 crore budget. What began as a modest revival in 2006 had now become one of Bollywood's most bankable comedy brands.

By 2017, the franchise took yet another leap. Golmaal Again blended horror elements with the familiar madness of its central gang. Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra and the returning ensemble delivered a film that pulled families back into theatres with its blend of nostalgia and novelty. Despite clashing with Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar, the film posted staggering numbers; Rs 310 crore worldwide on a Rs 142 crore budget. Its opening week haul of Rs 135 crore highlighted the franchise's enduring appeal and box-office resilience.