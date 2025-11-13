How Rich Is The Television Actor And Bigg Boss Contestant?

Gaurav Khanna’s lavish lifestyle is often visible through his public appearances and social media that mirrors his success. (File Photo)

The actor became a household name as Anuj Kapadia from the hit television show Anupamaa. (File Photo)

Prior to acting, he worked as a marketing manager. Today, he commands some of the highest paychecks in the television industry. (File Photo)

As per reports, Gaurav Khanna’s net worth is estimated to be between Rs 8 crore and Rs 15 crore. His earnings come from multiple sources – television serials, reality shows, endorsements, and social media collaborations. (File Photo)

In Bigg Boss 19, Khanna is said to be among the highest-paid contestants this season, with reports suggesting he takes home approximately Rs 17.5 lakh per week, roughly Rs 2.5 lakh per episode (File Photo)

The television actor also participated in Celebrity MasterChef, for which he was reportedly paid around Rs 2.5 lakh per episode. (File Photo)