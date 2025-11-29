Hrithik Roshan Acquires 7,000 Sq Ft Workspace Worth Rs 28 Crore In Juhu | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 29, 2025, 13:35 IST

Hrithik Roshan has picked up a new commercial space in Mumbai, investing Rs 28 crore in a premium office property at Yura, a Grade A neighbourhood workspace in Juhu developed by Pecan and Transcon. The actor has bought around 7,000 sq ft spread across two floors in Wing C of the project under HRX Digitech LLP and Filmkunj (Bombay) LLP. This particular wing has four levels and follows a “one floor per family” style layout, giving each owner a more private setup.

Yura has quickly become a favourite for people living in Juhu who want modern workspaces without travelling too far. According to industry sources, the location works well for the Roshans too — it sits almost exactly between Hrithik’s home and that of his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, making it convenient for their day-to-day office needs.

The project is close to Juhu Circle and is designed as a premium mixed-use space with customised offices, curated retail spots, and dedicated areas for cafés and restaurants. It also scores high on connectivity, with access to three metro lines — Line 1, Line 2A and the upcoming Line 2B — along with the coastal road sea-link and the Western Express Highway.

A spokesperson for Yura by Pecan and Transcon was unavailable for comment.

Meanwhile, Hrithik’s parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan, and his sister Sunaina Roshan also recently made significant investments in Mumbai’s commercial real estate, acquiring seven office units in the city’s Andheri area for a combined value of Rs 27 crore. Property registration records obtained by Square Yards show that Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan purchased five office units in the Vaidya West World One Aeropolis building. The transactions, registered on November 19, were carried out with Vaidya Spaces Private Limited as the seller, totaling Rs 19.68 crore.

Rakesh Roshan acquired two units, priced at Rs 3.27 crore and Rs 2.83 crore. The first unit has a RERA carpet area of 1,259 sq ft, while the second spans 1,089 sq ft. Both properties come with two car parking spaces each, registration charges of Rs 30,000, and stamp duties of Rs 19.64 lakh and Rs 16.98 lakh, respectively.

Pinkie Roshan purchased three additional office units in the same building, valued at Rs 4.85 crore, Rs 5.28 crore, and Rs 3.43 crore. These units feature carpet areas of 1,869 sq ft, 2,033 sq ft, and 1,322 sq ft, each including two parking spaces. Registration fees were Rs 30,000 per unit, with stamp duties totaling Rs 29.15 lakh, Rs 31.71 lakh, and Rs 20.62 lakh for the respective offices.

Following her parents’ acquisitions, Sunaina Roshan has also entered the commercial property sector. She bought two office units on the eighth floor of the same building, worth a combined Rs 6.42 crore. Together, the units cover a carpet area of 2,471 sq ft and are priced individually at Rs 3.16 crore and Rs 3.26 crore, with registration fees of Rs 30,000 each.

