Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Keep It Stylish At Cousin’s Wedding | Video | Bollywood News

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad attended a family wedding in coordinated festive looks before the actor danced to Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai.

Hrithik was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s War 2. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad attended a wedding in the actor’s family over the weekend, keeping their appearance low-key but noticeable. The couple arrived together for the celebrations, blending into the gathering while still drawing attention for their coordinated festive looks. Hrithik chose a black traditional outfit with embroidery in a tailored silhouette. The outfit reflected a formal wedding aesthetic without leaning into excess.

On the other hand, Saba complemented him in a pastel green lehenga, paired with traditional jewellery and soft makeup. Her look was elegant and understated while focusing on detailing.

Videos and photographs from the wedding show the two standing comfortably together, smiling for guests and cameras without appearing posed.

How Hrithik Roshan Stole The Show

Apart from their stylish outfits, another event during the wedding ceremony stole the show. As Hrithik’s friends and family gathered together to dance, people started singing Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’s title song. As the familiar track came on, Hrithik was pulled into the centre of the celebration and joined guests on the dance floor. His movements were casual and unplanned, but the reaction from those around him was immediate. Guests gathered, enjoying the moment as the actor danced to the song that launched his career.

The clip quickly began circulating online, with fans reacting to the nostalgia attached to the song. While Hrithik has revisited the track over the years during performances and public appearances, seeing him dance to it at a family wedding gave the moment a different context. It felt less like a performance and more like an instant call to nostalgia.

Hrithik confirmed his relationship with Saba at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday celebration, when the two made their first public appearance together. Before that, the actor was married to Sussanne Khan. The former couple share two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, and finalised their divorce in 2014. Since then, Hrithik has largely kept his personal life away from public discussion, making joint appearances with Saba relatively infrequent.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, which also starred Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

