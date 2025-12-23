Hrithik Roshan Burns Dance Floor With Sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan At Cousin’s Wedding | Watch | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 24, 2025, 00:36 IST

Hrithik Roshan lit up his cousin Eshaan Roshan’s wedding as he danced with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan in a video that has gone viral.

Hrithik Roshan turned his cousin Eshaan Roshan’s wedding celebrations into a full-blown dance party as he hit the floor with his sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan. The actor attended the festivities along with his girlfriend, actor Saba Azad, and several videos from the joyous evening have now taken over social media.

In one of the viral clips, Hrithik is seen dancing alongside Hrehaan, Hridhaan and Saba, clearly enjoying the moment with his family. Joining them on the dance floor were his niece Suranika Soni and cousin Pashmina Roshan. The group danced to Sukhbir’s iconic 1999 track Ishq Tera Tadpave, and Hrithik’s effortless moves once again reminded fans why he is considered one of Bollywood’s finest dancers.

For the wedding celebration, Hrithik opted for a black outfit, keeping it stylish yet understated. Hrehaan wore a traditional white ethnic ensemble, while Hridhaan twinned with his father in a black outfit, making their appearance even more striking.

As soon as the video surfaced online, fans and admirers flooded the comments section with praise. One fan wrote, “Hrithik Roshan’s kids have inherited all the right things.” Another comment read, “The Roshan brothers don’t just dance, they set the stage on fire! Absolute showstoppers at Eshaan’s wedding!” A user tweeted, “We want more, pls,” while another added, “Wow, excellent. Hrithik’s dance is mesmerising to watch.” A social media user summed it up by saying, “They are so so effortless and yet energetic.”

Earlier this week, Hrithik’s father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, shared a family picture from the wedding on Instagram and wrote, “Eshan Roshan weds Ashwariya, blessings & God bless!” Rakesh was also spotted at the venue with the bride, smiling and posing for the cameras.

Hrithik was seen making a stylish entry at the wedding venue with his sons by his side, greeting photographers politely before heading inside. On Monday, the actor had also attended the pre-wedding ceremony with Saba, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. For the occasion, Hrithik wore a light pink kurta, while Saba chose a yellow lehenga paired with traditional jewellery. The boys were seen in matching light yellow kurtas as the family posed together.

Hrithik confirmed his relationship with Saba Azad at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday celebration when the two arrived hand in hand. The actor was earlier married to Sussanne Khan, and they share two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The couple divorced in 2014.

Hrithik was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, which also starred Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

First Published: December 24, 2025, 00:36 IST