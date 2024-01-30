Hrithik Roshan Charges Rs 85 Crores For Fighter, Deepika Padukone Gets Paid Rs 20 Crores: Report

Hrithik Roshan has emerged as the highest paid Bollywood actor after the release of Fighter, a new report has claimed. The actor has headlined the Siddharth Anand film which released last week. Hrithik was seen playing a pilot in the Indian Airforce. The film has already surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. While the film continues to run in cinemas, a new report has claimed that Hrithik has charged a whopping Rs 85 crores.

In September 2023, Siasat reported that Hrithik charges a fee of Rs 75 crores to Rs 100 crores per film. Meanwhile, the publication also reported that Deepika Padukone has also charged a massive sum for the film. If the report is to be believed, Deepika reportedly got Rs 20 crores for her role in Fighter. It is also claimed that Anil Kapoor was paid Rs 15 crores for his part in the movie. News18 couldn’t verify the claims at the time of reporting.

According to Sacnik.com, Fighter has so far collected Rs 118 crore in just five days. The film has received a good word of mouth and opened to positive reviews. News18 gave the film a 4-star rating and wrote in its review, “Like the quintessential entertainer, Fighter serves up a little bit of everything in its narrative — action, drama, music, romance, and even emotions. The screenplay makes room for every commercial movie element. Fighter is a perfect popcorn entertainment thriller that plays to the gallery and lives up to the hype.”

“The film belongs to Hrithik Roshan who steals the show and grabs your attention with his captivating and charming demeanour. His smouldering gaze, chiseled look, and toned physique are sure to leave many women swooning and men crushing on him,” the review added.

Fighter has a run time of 2 hours and 46 minutes. The Central Board of Film Certification has also granted it a U/A certification to the film. Besides Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, the film stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Talat Aziz, Pradum Shukla, and Pradum Jaykar in pivotal roles. The film marks Hrithik and Deepika’s third film with Siddharth Anand. Hrithik previously worked with the filmmaker in Bang Bang and War. Deepika had worked with him in Bachna Ae Haseeno and Pathaan.