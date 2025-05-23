Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR Film Bags Rs 100 Cr Deal In South Before Release?

Last Updated: May 24, 2025, 00:26 IST

War 2 teaser features a heavyweight showdown between Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s much-anticipated action thriller War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is already creating waves months before its release. Slated to hit cinemas on August 14, 2025, the YRF production also stars Kiara Advani and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil languages.

The buzz around War 2 escalated after the teaser dropped, particularly in the Telugu trade circuit. According to a Pinkvilla report, the film has received multiple aggressive Non-Refundable Advance (NRA) bids from major distribution players, signaling massive pre-release confidence in the film’s potential.

A source revealed, “The bids for War 2 are in the range of Rs 90 crore to Rs 110 crore, making it a film in demand. Asian Cinemas is leading with a staggering Rs 100 crore bid for the Telugu rights of the Hindi and Telugu dubbed versions.”

Other prominent players like Sithara Entertainment have also entered the race, reportedly offering close to Rs 80 crore. If locked, these deals would set a new record for dubbed Hindi films in Telugu states, surpassing even KGF 2, which earned Rs 80 crore from the region.

The unprecedented demand isn’t limited to Andhra and Telangana. Distributors from Karnataka, including industry giants like KVN Productions and Hombale Films, are also showing strong interest. The pan-India appeal stems from the film’s powerhouse pairing of Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan. Jr NTR’s popularity in the South, amplified by the recent success of Devara, is expected to fuel ticket sales, especially as War 2 marks his Hindi debut. Meanwhile, Hrithik’s established fandom in the Southern belt from hits like Krrish and Dhoom 2 adds to the film’s promise.

YRF may depart from its self-distribution model in the South if the Telugu deal is finalised, while still handling Hindi belt and international distribution internally. The buzz around War 2 hints at a massive opening, even before its release.

