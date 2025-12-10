Hrithik Roshan Makes BIG Statement About Dhurandhar: ‘I May Disagree With Its Politics…’ | Bollywood News

বুধবার, ১০ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:৫১ অপরাহ্ন
Hrithik Roshan praises Dhurandhar’s storytelling while admitting he disagrees with its politics, calling the film a powerful cinematic experience.

Hrithik Roshan shares a thoughtful review of Dhurandhar.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar continues to dominate the box office, comfortably crossing the Rs 100-crore mark within its first week. The espionage thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, has also been receiving praise from several industry insiders for its gripping narrative and powerful performances. The latest to share his thoughts is Hrithik Roshan, who offered a balanced and thoughtful review of the film on his Instagram Story.

Hrithik Roshan Praises the Craft of Dhurandhar

The actor, known for his discerning taste in cinema, shared a reflective note after watching Dhurandhar. Hrithik wrote, “I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. DHURANDAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It’s cinema.”

In a rare and candid admission, Hrithik also acknowledged that while he doesn’t agree with the film’s political stance, he could not ignore its cinematic brilliance. “I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can’t ignore how I loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing,” he added.

His review has resonated widely with fans, who appreciated his willingness to separate artistic merit from ideological differences.

Siddharth Anand Calls Dhurandhar ‘Nasha’

Hrithik’s reaction comes shortly after his collaboration with Aditya Dhar’s contemporary spy universe in War 2. Meanwhile, War director Siddharth Anand also expressed his admiration for Dhurandhar. In a detailed note, he wrote, “DHURANDHAR is nasha. It stays for long with you… It is a prime example of EVERY damn department performing to their peak!… I’m going to go again.”

Siddharth credited Aditya Dhar’s conviction and passion for driving the film’s impact, praising the performances of the entire cast.

Dhurandhar follows the story of Hamza Ali Mazari, a mysterious young man who infiltrates Pakistan’s underworld under the guise of joining Rehman Dakait’s gang. His marriage to a powerful politician’s daughter is later revealed to be part of his mission as an undercover Indian spy gathering intelligence from inside the enemy network.

The film features a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and others. Released on December 5, Dhurandhar has already announced its sequel, slated for March 19, 2026.

December 10, 2025, 23:00 IST

