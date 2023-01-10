Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad to Tie the Knot By End of This Year; Actor’s Family ‘Accepted’ Her?

At a time when most A-list celebrities refrain from publicly accepting anything about their love life, Hrithik Roshan is not shying away from openly declaring his fondness for his girlfriend Saba Azad. The duo is often spotted on lunch and dinner dates and jetting off to exotic vacations together. The actor also never hesitates from giving shout-outs to Saba on his official social media accounts.

After dating each other for over a year now, Hrithik and Saba are reportedly planning to take their relationship to the next level. As per a report in BollywoodLife, Hrithik is planning to take the plunge “once again” and his family cannot be happier as they feel Saba is just “the perfect choice” for him.

The report further suggests that Hrithik and Saba are in an “extremely great space” and their families have “happily” and “wholeheartedly” accepted their relationship along with Hrithik’s kids. However, the couple is “no rush” and might come at a tentative date that is by the end of this year as Hrithik and Saba both are currently busy with prior work commitments, according to the report. The wedding will reportedly not be grand at all and only their close friends and family members will be present at the ceremony. Neither Hrithik nor Saba has reacted to their wedding rumours yet.

Last month, Hrithik Roshan rang in Christmas with his kids Hrehaan and Hredaan and Saba Azad in Switzerland. They were joined by Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan, who recently grabbed headlines for her alleged romance with Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan. Hrithik also took to his Instagram account to share a photo of himself with his girlfriend and kids for the first time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan was recently seen in Pushkar-Gayatri’s directorial Vikram Vedha which also starred Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Saraf and Radhika Apte. He will next be seen in the action-thriller film, Fighter along with Deepika Padukone. The shooting of the film is currently underway. On the other hand, Saba Azad recently wrapped the shoot for Rocket Boys season two.

