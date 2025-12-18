Hrithik Roshan’s Uttarakhand Trek Pics Spark ‘Jaadu Mila Kya?’ Meme Frenzy Online | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 19, 2025, 00:13 IST

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan recently retreated into nature, embarking on a serene trekking trip in Uttarakhand. On Thursday, December 18, the War 2 actor shared a series of scenic photos on social media, capturing lush green mountains, misty trails, and tranquil landscapes. Dressed in full trekking gear, including a mustard-yellow jacket, cap, and backpack, Hrithik looked effortlessly at ease, embodying his passion for fitness, adventure, and outdoor exploration.

The actor’s Instagram post quickly captured fans’ attention, with many appreciating both the stunning vistas and Hrithik’s calm, athletic presence. Alongside admiration, his followers couldn’t resist adding humour, sparking a wave of playful memes referencing Jaadu, the beloved alien from Hrithik’s iconic 2003 film Koi Mil Gaya. Social media soon flooded with comments like “Jaadu milaa kyaa wahaa,” “Searching for Jaadu??” and “Dekhna knhi jangal me Jaadu na mil jaye,” highlighting both the nostalgic impact of the film and Hrithik’s enduring fan appeal.

Sharing reflections on his trek, Hrithik wrote, “Something about trekking undulating surfaces makes my heart smile with joy. Dammit, let’s go back to the way it was supposed to be under my feet.” His words echoed his philosophy that well-being extends beyond gym workouts, embracing mindful living and a deep connection with nature. In the photos, Hrithik’s relaxed stride and serene expression perfectly complemented the peaceful surroundings, showing a side of the actor devoted to introspection and fitness in equal measure.

Hrithik’s Upcoming Projects

While enjoying the outdoors, Hrithik remains busy on the professional front. He is set to make his OTT debut as a producer with Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming series Storm, backed by his HRX Films banner. The show, directed by Ajitpal Singh, features an ensemble cast including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, and Saba Azad.

Following his recent appearance in the high-octane action thriller War 2, Hrithik is also reportedly preparing to produce Krrish 4, with Aditya Chopra supporting the project under Yash Raj Films. Fans eagerly await official confirmation on the superhero sequel, adding to the excitement around the actor’s diverse and ambitious slate.

