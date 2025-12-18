Hugh Jackman Calls Song Sung Blue A ‘Working-Class Fairytale’, Film Releases In India On THIS Date | Hollywood News

Last Updated: December 18, 2025, 12:11 IST

Song Sung Blue arrives in Indian theatres on 9th January 2026. Based on an extraordinary true story, Song Sung Blue pairs Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson in a rousing musical love story about two dreamers who refuse to let life quiet their song.

Jackman stars as Mike Sardina, a Vietnam veteran and recovering alcoholic scraping by on the gigging circuit, fixing cars by day and chasing stages by night – playing anywhere, for anyone, simply for the joy of it. Hudson plays Claire Stengl, a magnetic performer pouring her heart into a Patsy Cline act, her voice echoing with longing, grit, and hope.

When Mike first sees Claire under the stage lights, something clicks. What follows is a love story forged in harmony and heartache, as the two unite to become Lightning and Thunder, a Neil Diamond tribute band whose electrifying performances carry them from cramped garages and smoky dive bars to an unexpected moment in the spotlight in Milwaukee – fueled by the anthemic melody of “Sweet Caroline”.

“It’s a working-class fairytale,” says Hugh Jackman, who, in arguably his most ambitious performance yet, plays Mike. “You’ve got two working-class people trying to get by, working two or three jobs, all the while harbouring this dream to be up there on stage, where they feel most alive. It’s a fairytale because they hold their dream so tightly and with so much faith and hope, and confidence that it comes true. But it’s not a straight line to fame and success,” he continues.

From writer-director Craig Brewer, Song Sung Blue is a soulful, big-hearted celebration of love, music, and resilience. But the journey is anything but easy. “I remember so clearly thinking that this is the kind of story that, if ever I were given a chance, I would understand how to make into a movie for a mass audience,” Brewer recalls. “Because, as much as I know that there’s plenty of moments in the movie that one could call tragic, I still felt very inspired by their love story. I felt a connection not only to the characters, but to the filmmaker who made the movie,” he noted.

