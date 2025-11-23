Huma Qureshi Demands Equal Penalty For Online Abuse And Street Eve-Teasing, Says ‘Stop Commenting On Women’ | Bollywood News

রবিবার, ২৩ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:০৪ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ২৩ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Last Updated:

Huma Qureshi opens up about misogynistic online behaviour, saying punishment for digital harassment must match eve-teasing penalties. The Maharani actor calls for equality in law.

Huma Qureshi has called for online harassment to be punished just as strictly as street eve-teasing.

Huma Qureshi is earning widespread acclaim for her back-to-back OTT performances in Delhi Crime Season 3 and Maharani Season 4. In a recent conversation on The Male Feminist, the actor opened up about the sexism she faces online, the policing of women’s bodies, and why cyber harassment should carry the same punishment as physical eve-teasing on the streets.

What Huma Said About Online Harassment

Speaking candidly, Huma revealed the kind of comments she regularly receives on social media.

“There are comments like ‘post a picture in a bikini,’ and I am like, ‘kar kya rahe ho boss?’ It is very disgusting, and it is quite sad,” she said.

She argued that online abuse should be taken just as seriously as harassment in public spaces.

“Mere hisaab se toh jaise aap ladki ko physically ya kahin sadak pe chalte hue tease karne ki punishment milti hai, online ki bhi same punishment honi chahiye. There is no difference.”

‘Please tippani dena band kar dijiye’

Huma added that men often believe virtual misconduct is harmless, but it carries the same violation of dignity.

“You are slipping into my DMs and sending me dirty pictures or writing dirty comments on my post, toh aapko bhi wahi saza milni chahiye jo kisi ko badtameezi on the road pe milti hai.”

She urged people to stop policing women for every aspect of their lives.

“Main sirf ek basic common sense ki baat bolna chahti hoon ki ladkiyon ko unke kapdon ke baare mein, unke make-up ke baare mein, woh kaise life jeeti hain, kya kaam karti hain, kitne baje ghar wapas aati hain, unka wazan kya hai… unke baare mein please tippani dena band kar dijiye.”

Huma’s Recent Work

Huma first broke out with Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur Part 2 in 2012 and has since carved a niche with powerful, layered characters. She recently headlined Maharani 4, played a cop in Bayan — which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) — and also appeared in Jolly LLB 3. On Netflix’s Delhi Crime 3, she played the primary antagonist.

The actor continues to use her voice both on-screen and off-screen to challenge toxicity, misogyny and harmful stereotypes.

November 23, 2025, 20:03 IST

