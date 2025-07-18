Hunter 2 Trailer: Jackie Shroff’s Deadly Entry Ups The Stakes For Suniel Shetty’s Vikram | Watch | Web-series News

Last Updated: July 18, 2025, 15:02 IST

Hunter 2 trailer: Suniel Shetty returns as Vikram, Jackie Shroff enters as Salesman. Action-packed series drops July 24 on Amazon MX Player for free.

The trailer for Hunter 2 – Tootega Nahi Todega is here, and it’s bigger, bolder, and more explosive than ever. Starring Suniel Shetty as the emotionally charged Vikram and Jackie Shroff as the enigmatic Salesman, the series promises an intense face-off backed by raw action and deep drama.

The chase is back—and this time, it’s personal. The trailer for Hunter Season 2 – Tootega Nahi Todega has officially dropped, and it brings with it a storm of action, drama, and emotion. At the grand trailer launch event held in Mumbai, Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff kicked things off quite literally by tearing through a life-sized poster of the show to make their way to the stage, setting the tone for what fans can expect from this explosive second season.

Adding to the adrenaline rush, action star Tiger Shroff made an unexpected entry at the launch. His surprise appearance electrified the room, as he came in support of the series and to cheer on the cast and crew.

The trailer teases an edge-of-the-seat showdown between Shetty’s intense vigilante Vikram and Shroff’s mysterious character, the Salesman. It also offers a glimpse into an emotionally charged narrative woven with high-impact action, dark secrets, and personal stakes. The ensemble cast includes Anusha Dandekar, Barkha Bisht, Anang Desai, Pramod Pathak, and Mazel Vyas.

Suniel Shetty, who returns as Vikram, reflected on the new season, “Season 2 of Hunter – Tootega Nahi Todega digs deeper into Vikram’s past, his pain, and what drives him. This trailer is just the tip of the iceberg. What I love most is how personal the action feels this time. It’s not just about guns and chases—it’s about what’s at stake emotionally. And that emotional weight made every scene more intense. Launching the trailer in front of fans and the media gave us a real sense of how ready people are for this next chapter.”

Jackie Shroff, who joins the series as the formidable antagonist, shared his take, “Jumping into Hunter 2 – Tootega Nahi Todega was a wild ride. The world had its own vibe, and then this Salesman walks in and turns it all upside down. Playing him was like holding fire in your hands—calm, yet deadly. The trailer’s out, Bhidus! Time to dive in and enjoy the ride!”

Speaking about the series, Amogh Dusad, Head of Content at Amazon MX Player, said, “With Hunter 2 – Tootega Nahi Todega, we’ve scaled up every aspect of the storytelling. From the emotional depth and character arcs to the intense action and global canvas. Suniel Shetty’s return and Jackie Shroff’s entry take the narrative to a whole new level, creating a compelling face-off that’s both personal and powerful. At Amazon MX Player, our focus remains on delivering stories that resonate emotionally while offering a high-impact viewing experience.”

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Executive Vice President at Saregama India (Yoodlee Films), added, “The response to Season 1 of Hunter showed us that audiences love edge-of-the-seat action when it’s backed by heart. With Suniel Shetty returning as Vikram and Jackie Shroff stepping in as the enigmatic Salesman, Season 2 brings a powerful new energy to the story. This season dives deeper, hits harder, and delivers the kind of thrill that stays with you. At Saregama and Yoodlee Films, we’re excited to continue building cinematic experiences that resonate with today’s viewers, and our collaboration with Amazon MX Player allows us to reach audiences far and wide.”

Directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra, and produced by Yoodlee Films (the film division of Saregama India), Hunter 2 – Tootega Nahi Todega will be available to stream for free starting July 24 on Amazon MX Player. The show can be accessed via the MX Player app, Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xstream.

Brace yourself for a season where every bullet has a backstory, every face-off carries emotional firepower, and the hunt gets dangerously personal.

