জামায়াত প্রার্থী হামিদুর রহমান আজাদ আজ রাতে কক্সবাজারে, কাল মনোনয়ন দাখিল…
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

'I Am the Same Age As Your Daughter': Pranjal Dahiya Halts Live Show, Calls Out Misbehaving Audience | VIDEO | Bollywood News

  আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ২৮ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
‘I Am the Same Age As Your Daughter’: Pranjal Dahiya Halts Live Show, Calls Out Misbehaving Audience | VIDEO | Bollywood News


Pranjal Dahiya halted her live concert after unruly behaviour from the crowd. The Haryanvi singer confronted an audience member and urged respect. Watch the viral video.

Haryanvi singer Pranjal Dahiya stopped her live performance midway after members of the audience crossed boundaries and moved towards the stage.

Haryanvi singer Pranjal Dahiya stopped her live performance midway after members of the audience crossed boundaries and moved towards the stage.

Haryanvi singer and performer Pranjal Dahiya recently made headlines for all the right reasons after taking a strong stand against inappropriate behaviour during one of her live performances. The incident, which occurred a few days ago, has now gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and support.

Pranjal Dahiya Stops Show Midway

According to reports, the atmosphere at the concert took an uncomfortable turn when a section of the audience began passing crude remarks and attempting to push closer to the stage. Sensing that the situation was spiralling out of control and prioritising safety, Pranjal chose to pause the performance instead of ignoring the disruption.

In a video that has since gone viral, a visibly shaken yet resolute Pranjal is seen switching off the music and directly addressing the crowd. Confronting a middle-aged man from the audience, she appealed to his sense of responsibility, saying, “Sir, I am the same age as your daughter. Please, be in control.”

“Respect Is Non-Negotiable”

Pranjal reminded the crowd that while she was there to entertain, respect and boundaries were non-negotiable. She firmly asked audience members not to approach the stage and urged them to cooperate so the show could continue in a safe and dignified manner.

By halting the music and calling out the behaviour in real time, the singer shifted focus from performance to principle, making it clear that no form of entertainment justifies harassment or misconduct.

Internet Applauds Her Courage

Netizens were quick to praise Pranjal for her courage and clarity. Many lauded her for speaking up on stage and setting clear boundaries, calling her response dignified, powerful, and necessary in an era where performers often face unsafe situations at live events.

Who Is Pranjal Dahiya?

Pranjal Dahiya rose to fame through short-form video platforms before making a strong mark in the Haryanvi music industry. She shot to national prominence with the viral hit 52 Gaj Ka Daman, which turned her into a household name. Since then, she has delivered several popular tracks, including Balam Thanedar, Gypsy, Naachungi DJ Floor Par, and Chamak Dhoop Ki, building a massive fan base across regions.

With this incident, Pranjal has not only reinforced her position as a successful performer but also as a voice that refuses to compromise on dignity and safety—on or off the stage.

First Published:

December 28, 2025, 20:00 IST

