‘I Didn’t Abandon The Stage’: Kailash Kher Breaks Silence Over Gwalior Concert Controversy | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 28, 2025, 19:07 IST

Kailash Kher clarified he didn’t abandon his Gwalior concert, explaining he briefly walked off to control the unruly crowd, ensuring no one got hurt during the show.

Kailash Kher warned the crowd and left after police failed to control the situation. (Photo: Instagram)

Kailash Kher recently made headlines when videos of him walking off the stage during his recent Gwalior concert went viral. Reports suggested that he walked off due to crowd misbehaviour, but now the singer has broken his silence and clarified that he didn’t abandon the stage and that the concert was completed as planned. Speaking about walking off, Kailash Kher said it was necessary as the crowd was getting out of control and it was difficult to manage.

Speaking to HT, he shared, “Dekhiye, woh bekaboo ho gaye the, par maine concert se walk off isliye kiya tha taaki woh shaant ho jaayein.” He further continued and added, “Authorities were trying their best, but the crowd didn’t want to listen. Excitement kahiye ya jo bhi, kuch waqt ke liye walk off karna hi best tha uss situation mein.”

Speaking about not only boys but girls also crossing the barricades, he said, “Sab jamm ke nache. Khoob enjoy kiya sab ne. Mera main concern tha ki kisi ko chot nahi lagni chahiye. Main bilkul clear tha ki agar kisi ko bhi chot lagti, toh main concert cancel kar deta.”

Kailash Kher’s Musical Journey

Kailash Kher’s music journey is a story of perseverance. The singer was born in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. His breakthrough came with Allah Ke Bande, which instantly connected with listeners. Over the years, Kailash Kher has become a known figure in the music industry with his powerful tracks like Teri Deewani, Saiyyan, Ya Rabba, and Piya Ghar Aavenge.

Earlier this year, Kailash Kher criticised music-based reality shows, claiming they are commercialised spectacles that “have nothing to do with music.” The singer’s comments were made during his session at the Jaipur Literature Festival titled Teri Deewani: Shabdon Ke Paar.

When asked about his absence as a judge in recent years, Kher stated, “These reality shows are marketed as music reality shows, and big names like you sponsor them.” Highlighting the superficial nature of the industry, he added, “They are only filmy music reality shows. Music se unka koi lena dena hai hi nahi. 2% jo bhel puri bech rahe hai in the name of film music woh usko promote karte hai.”

First Published: December 28, 2025, 19:07 IST

