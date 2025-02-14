Advertise here
শুক্রবার , ১৪ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৫
'I Felt Very Guilty': Farah Khan Promises Chhaiya Chhaiya 2 To Shilpa Shirodkar After Rejecting Her for 'Being 100 Kgs'

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৪, ২০২৫ ১০:৩২ অপরাহ্ণ
Last Updated:

Choreographer Farah Khan recently revisited her decision to reject Shilpa Shirodkar for Chhaiya Chhaiya, joking in a vlog that she thought Shilpa was “100 kilos” and wondered how she would fit on the train.

Choreographer Farah Khan recently revisited her past decision to reject Shilpa Shirodkar for Dil Se’s iconic song “Chhaiya Chhaiya”, humorously admitting in a vlog that she felt Shilpa was “100 kilos” and questioned how she would fit on the train. However, in a new vlog featuring Shilpa, Farah playfully made amends, promising her a spot in Chhaiya Chhaiya 2—if the song ever gets remade.

In the latest vlog, Farah, accompanied by her cook Dilip, visited Shilpa’s home, where the conversation once again touched on the infamous rejection. Shilpa recalled Farah’s previous comments, joking, “You said, ‘Shilpa was at least 100 kilos. How will she get on the train? And if she does, where will Shah Rukh stand?’” Both burst into laughter as Farah reassured her that she would definitely cast her in a sequel, to which Shilpa quipped, “I will be on the train with dancers and Shah Rukh!”

Farah also reminisced about how Shilpa was known for her rain songs in the 1990s, with a running joke that she always brought her own rain machine and water tanker to shoots. However, Farah admitted to feeling guilty about rejecting Shilpa, recalling how she initially gave her 15 days to work on her body but still felt there wasn’t enough of a visible difference.

Shilpa had previously shared on Siddharth Kannan’s YouTube channel that she was rejected because of her weight, stating, “I didn’t get it because I was fat. They just said I am fat.” While she acknowledged that missing out on Chhaiya Chhaiya was disappointing, she maintained a positive outlook, adding, “I will always feel bad that I didn’t get the song, but God gave me much more, and He is still giving me.”

