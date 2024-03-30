‘I Quit’: Lizzo Says She Is Tired Of ‘Being Dragged’ By Online Trolls

After months of facing serious allegations of sexual harassment and workplace hostility, Grammy-Winning singer Lizzo has finally broken her silence, hitting back at the trolls with a strong statement. Taking to her Instagram, Lizzo announced her departure, stating, “I Quit.” However, it still remains uncertain whether the performer is quitting social media or the music industry as a whole. In her post, Lizzo not only shared her frustration upon being dragged on the internet but also criticised the “lies” being circulated about her and facing constant disrespect and humiliation towards her character.

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet. All I want is to make music, make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it,” she wrote.

“I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout and views … being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look. My character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name. I didn’t sign up for this shit,” she added, followed by “I QUIT” in bold letters.

As soon as the note was shared, fans took to the comment section and showed their support. Many, including Paris Hilton, also reacted to it. “We love you Queen,” Hilton wrote, while American rapper-singer Todrick commented, “I know it’s hard, but you inspire so many people! The art you make changes and saves lives. Sending you so much.”

“Can’t let the haters win Mama Lizzo. You are loved; keep going,” another one commented.

Lizzo Faced Body-Shaming

In 2023, Lizzo encountered a barrage of fat-shaming remarks and online ridicule when she opted to wear “revealing clothing,” thus leading the body positivity movement. In response to the trolls, the artist fired back with multiple tweets asserting her right to live. “I’m not trying to be fat. I’m not trying to be smaller. I’m literally just trying to live and be healthy,” she said. However, harsh remarks against her continued to surface on the internet.

Allegations Of Sexual Harassment

Later that year, Lizzo was sued by her former dancers for sexual harassment, alleging that the singer and her production company had created a hostile work environment. A lawsuit was also filed against her, which also claimed that she shamed another dancer for her weight gain.

However, she denied all the allegations and said, “While I am not here to be looked at as a victim, I know I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days.”