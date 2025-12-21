‘I Was Genuinely Shocked’: Ahaan Panday Recalls His Reaction After Being Applauded On Saiyaara Set | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 21, 2025, 19:11 IST

Ahaan Panday recalled that he was shocked and in disbelief when the crew broke into applause for him on Saiyaara set.

Newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda turned into overnight sensations after the release of their film, Saiyaara, which emerged as a blockbuster! The Mohit Suri directorial made waves at the box office and broke several records. Now, months after its theatrical release, the film finally made its World Television Premiere on Sony Max yesterday, December 20. Fans also got to see Ahaan and Aneet share some anecdotes and behind-the-scenes moments. One video clip shows Ahaan recalling the time when the crew clapped for him for the first time on Saiyaara sets.

Ahaan Panday said that he was shocked and in disbelief as the crew broke into applause for him for the first time. “Humari jo crew thi, jab pehli baar wo log ne taaliyaan maari mere liye, main genuinely hairaan ho gaya. Main idhar udhar dekh raha tha kyunki main genuinely shock ho gaya tha ye mere liye ho raha hai. (When the crew clapped for me for the first time, I was genuinely stunned. I kept looking around because I was in complete shock that it was happening for me),” recalled Ahaan.

He further added that he actually went up to one of the artists and asked whether they were all clapping for him, or if Mohit Suri had told them to applaud. “He lifted his sleeve up and showed me his goosebumps,” said Ahaan.

Meanwhile, Ahaan also recalled shooting a special scene in the film. “There’s a dialogue in the film where I say, ‘Main waha jaana chahta hu, Vaani.’ At that moment, I forgot that I was Krish Kapoor. It felt like Ahaan was talking about his own dreams,” he said.

About Saiyaara

Released theatrically on July 18, 2025, Saiyaara opened to great reviews from both critics and audiences. The film follows Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), a passionate musician, and Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), a shy poet. Together, they channel their creativity into making music, slowly mending their emotional scars while discovering love. But their happiness faces an unexpected storm when Vaani is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s, throwing their future into uncertainty.

First Published: December 21, 2025, 19:08 IST

