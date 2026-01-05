‘I Was Moist-Eyed Every Time…’: Karan Johar Pens Emotional Note Praising Dharmendra’s Swan Song Ikkis | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 05, 2026, 18:37 IST

Karan Johar praised Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis, calling Dharmendra’s performance his “towering yet gentle” swan song, and hailed Agastya Nanda and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Karan Johar praised Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis.

Sriram Raghavan’s directorial Ikkis was released in theatres on January 1. The film, starring Agastya Nanda in the lead role and also marking veteran actor Dharmendra’s swan song, has been receiving rave reviews. Days after the movie’s release, Karan Johar took to his Instagram to pen a long note hailing Sriram Raghavan’s directorial.

Sharing a post of the movie on his social media account, Johar wrote, “IKKIS is a love letter to peace… an honestly and earnestly told story about the absolute redundancy of war… I was so moved by so many moments of the film… it silently screams… and that’s where Sriram Raghavan gets it so right.”

Getting emotional while talking about late superstar Dharmendra, Johar wrote, “I was moist-eyed every time Dharamji was on screen… He has the most towering screen presence and yet can be so gentle, and your heart goes out to his immensely dignified portrayal of a grieving father…”

“@jaideepahlawat proves time and again what an outstanding force of nature he is… he is ROCK SOLID!! Agastya Nanda is OUTSTANDING as the 21-year-old Arun Khetarpal… his endearing innocence, silent resolve, and eventual climax break out prove his mettle as an artist… I was so proud and excited to see him emerge as such a sincere and solid actor… can’t wait to see his journey unfold… Kudos to Dinoo and @maddockfilms for supporting this brave and new take on a war film… Please go watch this gem of a true story…. #ikkis,” Karan Johar concluded.

Ikkis: Storyline and Cast

The biographical war drama chronicles the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal (played by Agastya), India’s youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Set during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, Ikkis shows his early days of military training and his extraordinary bravery on the battlefield that turned him into a national hero. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film stars Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vivaan Shah, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev in lead roles.

With a screenplay written by Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, and Pooja Ladha Surti, the film offers a tightly controlled and character-driven narrative.

First Published: January 05, 2026, 18:37 IST

News movies bollywood ‘I Was Moist-Eyed Every Time…’: Karan Johar Pens Emotional Note Praising Dharmendra’s Swan Song Ikkis