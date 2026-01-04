‘I Was Not Prepared’: Krystle D’Souza On Dancing With Ranveer Singh During Dhurandhar Song Launch | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 04, 2026, 17:07 IST

Krystle D’Souza revealed she was unprepared when Ranveer Singh suddenly pulled her on stage to dance during the Dhurandhar song launch, calling the moment electrifying.

Krystle D’Souza on dancing with Ranveer Singh during the Dhurandhar song launch.

Krystle D’Souza starred alongside Ayesha Khan in Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar’s most popular song, Shararat. During the film’s music launch, the former performed live with the film’s lead. Now, in a recent interview, the actress revealed that the performance wasn’t part of the plan and that she wasn’t prepared for it at all, it happened because Ranveer suddenly asked her to join him.

In a chat with Zoom, the actress revealed, “Trust me, I was not prepared even 1%. If I was, I would not wear a saree. I am somebody who never wears a saree. I am mostly in dresses and pants. I said, you know what, I am feeling like a saree. Why did I feel like a saree? I have no idea (laughs). But I wore a saree and I went there, because they had told me that, ‘You just have to sit at the music launch. We will be launching every song on stage. Jasmine (Sandlas) and Madhubanti (Bagchi) will be singing Shararat on stage. You just have to clap, vibe, or whatever. We will take some BTS vibes.’”

“We went there. Ranveer Singh is sitting here. I am sitting here. Jasmine and Madhubanti are singing the song on stage. Suddenly, Ranveer Singh says, ‘Krystle, this is your song. Let’s go.’ And he literally holds my hand and takes me on stage. And I was like, ‘What?’ And then that energy just transferred. It’s just his aura, his vibe, and his energy. It’s electrifying, and you just want to match up,” the actress continued.

Will Krystle Be a Part of Dhurandhar 2?

When asked if there are any chances of her involvement in the next part of the film, Krystle, while adding to the excitement, gave an intriguing response. While chatting with Galatta, she shared, “Well, well… I mean, not a bad idea. Batate hai, batate hai. Jaldi,” sparking even more curiosity among fans.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is the first part of a two-film series that follows an Indian spy infiltrating Karachi’s criminal and political underworld. The plot weaves in real-life geopolitical events such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and Operation Lyari, giving the spy thriller a grounded yet gripping narrative.

First Published: January 04, 2026, 17:07 IST

News movies bollywood ‘I Was Not Prepared’: Krystle D’Souza On Dancing With Ranveer Singh During Dhurandhar Song Launch