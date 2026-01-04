রবিবার, ০৪ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৭:২২ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Winner Jay Dudhane Allegedly Arrested In Rs 5 Crore Property Fraud Case: Report | Television News সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad Why did World Chess Champion D Gukesh pull out of Tata Steel tournament in Kolkata? | Chess News ‘I Was Not Prepared’: Krystle D’Souza On Dancing With Ranveer Singh During Dhurandhar Song Launch | Bollywood News মাঠের মাইক নয়, ডিজিটাল প্ল্যাটফর্মেই নির্ধারিত হচ্ছে নেতৃত্ব মাদুরোকে তুলে আনায় ট্রাম্পকে অভিনন্দন জানালেন নেতানিয়াহু Janhvi Kapoor And Lakshya Begin Shooting For Lag Jaa Gale? Their Video From Marine Drive Goes Viral | Bollywood News Mustafizur Rahman’s exclusion from IPL: Bangladesh not to travel to India for T20 World Cup after ‘government intervention’ | Cricket News পররাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টার স‌ঙ্গে পাকিস্তানের পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রীর ফোনালাপ ‘Only after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retire … ‘: R Ashwin makes bold Ruturaj Gaikwad claim after India’s ODI squad snub | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

‘I Was Not Prepared’: Krystle D’Souza On Dancing With Ranveer Singh During Dhurandhar Song Launch | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ৪ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ৪ সময় দেখুন
‘I Was Not Prepared’: Krystle D’Souza On Dancing With Ranveer Singh During Dhurandhar Song Launch | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Krystle D’Souza revealed she was unprepared when Ranveer Singh suddenly pulled her on stage to dance during the Dhurandhar song launch, calling the moment electrifying.

font
Krystle D'Souza on dancing with Ranveer Singh during the Dhurandhar song launch.

Krystle D’Souza on dancing with Ranveer Singh during the Dhurandhar song launch.

Krystle D’Souza starred alongside Ayesha Khan in Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar’s most popular song, Shararat. During the film’s music launch, the former performed live with the film’s lead. Now, in a recent interview, the actress revealed that the performance wasn’t part of the plan and that she wasn’t prepared for it at all, it happened because Ranveer suddenly asked her to join him.

In a chat with Zoom, the actress revealed, “Trust me, I was not prepared even 1%. If I was, I would not wear a saree. I am somebody who never wears a saree. I am mostly in dresses and pants. I said, you know what, I am feeling like a saree. Why did I feel like a saree? I have no idea (laughs). But I wore a saree and I went there, because they had told me that, ‘You just have to sit at the music launch. We will be launching every song on stage. Jasmine (Sandlas) and Madhubanti (Bagchi) will be singing Shararat on stage. You just have to clap, vibe, or whatever. We will take some BTS vibes.’”

“We went there. Ranveer Singh is sitting here. I am sitting here. Jasmine and Madhubanti are singing the song on stage. Suddenly, Ranveer Singh says, ‘Krystle, this is your song. Let’s go.’ And he literally holds my hand and takes me on stage. And I was like, ‘What?’ And then that energy just transferred. It’s just his aura, his vibe, and his energy. It’s electrifying, and you just want to match up,” the actress continued.

Will Krystle Be a Part of Dhurandhar 2?

When asked if there are any chances of her involvement in the next part of the film, Krystle, while adding to the excitement, gave an intriguing response. While chatting with Galatta, she shared, “Well, well… I mean, not a bad idea. Batate hai, batate hai. Jaldi,” sparking even more curiosity among fans.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is the first part of a two-film series that follows an Indian spy infiltrating Karachi’s criminal and political underworld. The plot weaves in real-life geopolitical events such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and Operation Lyari, giving the spy thriller a grounded yet gripping narrative.

First Published:

January 04, 2026, 17:07 IST

News movies bollywood ‘I Was Not Prepared’: Krystle D’Souza On Dancing With Ranveer Singh During Dhurandhar Song Launch
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Winner Jay Dudhane Allegedly Arrested In Rs 5 Crore Property Fraud Case: Report | Television News

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Winner Jay Dudhane Allegedly Arrested In Rs 5 Crore Property Fraud Case: Report | Television News

সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad

সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad

মাঠের মাইক নয়, ডিজিটাল প্ল্যাটফর্মেই নির্ধারিত হচ্ছে নেতৃত্ব

মাঠের মাইক নয়, ডিজিটাল প্ল্যাটফর্মেই নির্ধারিত হচ্ছে নেতৃত্ব

মাদুরোকে তুলে আনায় ট্রাম্পকে অভিনন্দন জানালেন নেতানিয়াহু

মাদুরোকে তুলে আনায় ট্রাম্পকে অভিনন্দন জানালেন নেতানিয়াহু

Janhvi Kapoor And Lakshya Begin Shooting For Lag Jaa Gale? Their Video From Marine Drive Goes Viral | Bollywood News

Janhvi Kapoor And Lakshya Begin Shooting For Lag Jaa Gale? Their Video From Marine Drive Goes Viral | Bollywood News

পররাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টার স‌ঙ্গে পাকিস্তানের পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রীর ফোনালাপ

পররাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টার স‌ঙ্গে পাকিস্তানের পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রীর ফোনালাপ

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
পর্যটনের অপার সম্ভবনা রাজশাহীর পদ্মার পাড়
পর্যটনের অপার সম্ভবনা রাজশাহীর পদ্মার পাড়
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Pens Emotional New Year Note: ‘Saying I Love You Might Feel Embarrassing’ | Korean News
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Pens Emotional New Year Note: ‘Saying I Love You Might Feel Embarrassing’ | Korean News
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST