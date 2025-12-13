‘I Was Trying To Look For My Mom’: Timothée Chalamet On Ignoring Dave Bautista At The Oscars | Hollywood News

Last Updated: December 13, 2025, 15:12 IST

Timothée Chalamet recalls bonding with Dave Bautista on Dune and apologises for an Oscars mix-up.

Timothée Chalamet recalls an awkward Oscars moment and apologises to Dave Bautista during a recent conversation with WWE champion Cody Rhodes.

When cinema, wrestling and fanboy energy mix, you get stories that don’t fade easily. Timothée Chalamet recently looked back at one such moment while chatting with WWE champ Cody Rhodes. During the conversation, he shared a sweet apology linked to his friendship with actor-turned-wrestler Dave Bautista and admitted he still feels awkward about an Oscars moment that didn’t go as planned.

Talking about his love for pro wrestling, Chalamet compared it to the film world, pointing out the shared mix of performance, discipline and fandom. Known for wearing his sports obsession on his sleeve, whether it’s cheering courtside at New York Knicks games or keeping up with WWE and the now-defunct ECW, the actor spoke excitedly about how much wrestling has shaped him over the years.

That enthusiasm carried into his experience working with Dave Bautista on the sets of Dune. Recalling their first interaction, Chalamet shared how he decided to introduce himself in a very unconventional way. “I just knocked on his trailer door, and I had the animal theme song playing, and we hadn’t even met yet. I got in his trailer, and I was going like that (mimicking Dave’s entry celebration). The look on his face was priceless; he just couldn’t believe it. He had absolutely no clue, and I love working with him. He’s a very serious guy and a very serious actor.”

The conversation then turned to a much more recent memory, one that Chalamet admitted still makes him cringe. Recalling an interaction at the Academy Awards, where he was nominated for Best Actor for his Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, Chalamet explained how a moment of panic may have come across as a snub. “The last time I saw Dave, I couldn’t locate my mom at the Oscars. I feel bad because I hope he didn’t think that I was ‘Hollywooding’ him. He was saying ‘hi’, and I literally couldn’t locate where my mother was. If you’re seeing this, Dave, I hope I haven’t shot myself in the foot. I love you, man.”

Beyond Bautista, Chalamet also spoke fondly about wrestling pay-per-view events such as ECW’s One Night Stand and named several wrestlers he has long admired, including John Cena, The Undertaker, The Boogeyman, Rey Mysterio and Bautista himself.

On the work front, Chalamet is gearing up for his next release, Marty Supreme, directed by Josh Safdie.

Click here to add News18 as your preferred news source on Google.

First Published: December 13, 2025, 15:12 IST

News movies hollywood ‘I Was Trying To Look For My Mom’: Timothée Chalamet On Ignoring Dave Bautista At The Oscars