‘I Will Lose Rs 10 Lakh…’, Amar Singh Chamkila Once Rejected This Bollywood Actress

One lesser-known chapter in Amar Singh Chamkila’s life reveals that he once turned down a role offered by a prominent Bollywood actress. (Image: Instagram)

The actress in question is Sridevi. Amar Singh Chamkila’s close friend Sawran Sivia revealed in a candid YouTube interview that Sridevi was a fan of the Punjabi singer and she asked him to be her hero in a film. (Image: Instagram)

However, the singer told her, ‘I can’t speak Hindi’. The actress was ready to support him fully in making the switch to Hindi cinema. (Image: Instagram)

Sivia recalled, “She offered to get him training in the language within a month, but he refused, saying, ‘I will lose Rs 10 lakh in that one month.” (Image: Instagram)

For Chamkila, who was already a powerhouse name of the Punjabi music circuit, stepping away from his packed performance schedule for intensive training meant a real financial blow. (Image: Instagram)

Reportedly, Sridevi even agreed to do a Punjabi film with him, but it couldn’t happen.” Amar Singh Chamkila chose to stay anchored to the audience and industry that had made him a star. (Image: Instagram)