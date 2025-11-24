Ibrahim Ali Khan Credits Dharmendra For His Existence: ‘Discovered My Mother…She May Never Have Left Delhi’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 24, 2025, 22:50 IST

Amrita Singh’s first film was Betaab, opposite Sunny Deol.

Ibrahim worked with Dharmendra as an AD.

Superstar Dharmendra’s demise has sent shockwaves across the nation. Many Bollywood celebrities who looked up to the actor for his exceptional acting skills and for being a fine human, took to their respective social media accounts to offer condolences and pay their tributes.

Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan, who had the fortune of working with Dharmendra in the 2024 release Rocky Aur Rani, took to his social media account and penned a heartfelt post. Khan was the AD on the project. The young actor also mentioned how his mother and Bollywood actress Amrita Singh ventured into Bollywood only because of Dharmendra.

He wrote, “Some people aren’t just stars on screen; they change the course of lives.” Elaborating on how the late superstar got his mother into the world of acting, Ibrahim wrote, “Dharam Ji discovered my mother in Delhi when she was only 16 and trusted her with her first film Betaab. If it wasn’t for him, she may never have left Delhi… and we might not even exist.”

Khan, crediting Dharmendra for his family’s existence as actors, wrote, “It’s overwhelming to think that our entire journey, our family, our place in this industry, all of it began because of him. A man whose kindness shaped destinies.” He further penned, “Dharam Ji, you were devilishly handsome, effortlessly charming and truly timeless. Thank you for the wisdom you shared with me; I will hold onto your words for the rest of my life. My heart goes out to the entire Deol family. May they find strength through this difficult time.”

Bidding the superstar a final goodbye, Ibrahim wrote, “Rest in peace, sir. You will live on forever”, adding a dove, a red heart and a joining hands emoticon. For the uninitiated, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s mother, Amrita Singh, made her Bollywood debut with the movie Betaab in 1983. The actress starred opposite Dharmendra’s elder son, Sunny Deol, who also made his Bollywood debut with the same movie.

The film was produced by Vijayta Films, the home banner of the Deol family. The movie went on to become a superhit. Talking about Dharmendra, the late superstar passed away on November 24. He was cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai, in the afternoon of November 24. Many prominent Bollywood figures marked their presence at the funeral and paid their final respects to the He-Man of Bollywood.

