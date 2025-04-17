Ibrahim Ali Khan Enjoys MI vs SRH Match With Rasha Thadani After Denying Dating Palak Tiwari | Watch

Last Updated: April 18, 2025, 00:53 IST

Looking stylish and cheerful, Ibrahim and Rasha were seen enjoying the game from the VIP stands.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Rasha Thadani.

It was lights, camera, cricket at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on April 17, but the real drama wasn’t just on the pitch. As the Mumbai Indians took on Sunrisers Hyderabad, the star power in the stands almost stole the show. Among the celebrities turning heads were Ibrahim Ali Khan and Rasha Thadani, whose presence together immediately set off the Bollywood grapevine.

Looking stylish and cheerful, Ibrahim and Rasha were seen enjoying the game from the VIP stands. Rasha, in a chic white jacket, was seen animatedly reacting to the on-field action—clapping, cheering and even throwing a wink after a well-timed boundary. Ibrahim, in a casual black tee, kept it cool and low-key, but their camaraderie didn’t go unnoticed.

What added to the buzz was a video doing the rounds on social media, showing the two exiting the stadium together, along with Veer Pahariya. While Rasha acknowledged the paparazzi with a quick wave before getting into her car, Ibrahim avoided eye contact and didn’t pose. The two didn’t leave together but exited the venue around the same time, heading off in separate cars.

Their outing comes just days after Ibrahim publicly addressed his link-up rumours with Palak Tiwari. In a recent interview with Filmfare, he was asked if Palak was more than a friend. Ibrahim kept it short and simple, saying, “She’s a good friend. Yeah, she’s sweet. That’s all.”

While Ibrahim and Palak have been spotted vacationing together in places like Goa and the Maldives, the actor-in-the-making has so far dodged all dating buzz. But with Rasha now in the frame and showing up for a high-profile cricket match with him, the internet isn’t staying quiet.

Rasha, who is actor Raveena Tandon’s daughter, recently made her Bollywood debut. Ibrahim, meanwhile, made his big launch under Karan Johar’s banner.

