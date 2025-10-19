Ibrahim Ali Khan Feels Diler Director Kunal Deshmukh Can ‘Present’ Him Well: ‘I Know How To Act’ | Bollywood News

সোমবার, ২০ অক্টোবর ২০২৫, ০৫:০৯ পূর্বাহ্ন
Miami Dolphins make bold QB move: Quinn Ewers steps up as Tua Tagovailoa's backup for Week 7 vs Browns | NFL News ICC Women's World Cup: India suffer heartbreaking defeat against England; semi-final hopes take huge hit | Cricket News Premier League: Streak broken! Manchester United shatter Liverpool with heart-stopping Anfield win | Football News Indian paddlers hit by visa delays ahead of London event, risk financial penalties and ranking loss | More sports News
Ibrahim Ali Khan, who will next be seen in Diler, believes director Kunal Deshmukh can present him well as he is a very experienced filmmaker.

After starring in Nadaaniyan and Sarzameen, Ibrahim Ali Khan is gearing up for Diler, backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. While the previous two films were OTT releases, Diler marks the theatrical debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim. It is being helmed by Jannat director Kunal Deshmukh. While Ibrahim’s previous films did not perform well, he is quite optimistic about Diler. He opened up about the project, stating that he believes director Kunal Deshmukh can present him well as he is a very experienced filmmaker.

Ibrahim Ali Khan On Diler Director Kunal Deshmukh

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s previous collaborations were with first-time filmmakers- Shauna Gautam (Nadaaniyan), and Kayoze Irani (Sarzameen). In a conversation with Esquire India, Ibrahim Ali Khan said that Kunal Deshmukh is an experienced director, and is someone who can ‘present’ him well on screen. “I’ve really sat on the script this time around. Kunal Deshmukh sir is a really experienced director. He’s very good and can present me well. I’m not taking shots at my previous directors, but the truth is that they are also first-time filmmakers. You have to think about that,” he said. He also added that he has a ‘good’ feeling about this film.

He further expressed his confidence in his acting, and said, “We’re on the backfoot right now, but I know how to act—it might be a cocky thing to say but some people have it, and some don’t. KD has really shown me the way. If I’m not comfortable with something, he would find a workaround. He always has an answer.”

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Request For Fans

Despite earlier criticism, Ibrahim asked the audiences for patience and another chance to prove himself. To his fans, critics and detractors, Ibrahim requested, “Give me one more chance, man. Let’s have at it.”

As per reports, South Indian star Sreeleela will play the female lead opposite Ibrahim in Diler, and audiences are eager to see the fresh pairing on screen. The team of Diler reportedly completed their first shooting schedule in London last year.

Ibrahim made his acting debut with Shauna Gautam’s Nadaaniyan, co-starring Khushi Kapoor. It was produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment. The film was released on 7 March 2025 on Netflix. Post that, Ibrahim was seen in Kayoze Irani’s film Sarzameen, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol. It released on JioHotstar on July 25, 2025.

