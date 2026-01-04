রবিবার, ০৪ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৮:৫৬ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন

‘If Anyone Has Proof…’: Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Fame Jay Dudhane Breaks Silence On Link To Rs 5 Crore Fraud Case | Television News

  রবিবার, ৪ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
'If Anyone Has Proof…': Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Fame Jay Dudhane Breaks Silence On Link To Rs 5 Crore Fraud Case


Bigg Boss Marathi 3 fame Jay Dudhane breaks his silence on the alleged Rs 5 crore property fraud, denying involvement and saying authorities have his full cooperation.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 fame Jay Dudhane breaks his silence on the alleged Rs 5 crore property fraud.

Splitsvilla 13 and Bigg Boss Marathi 3 fame Jay Dudhane, who was arrested in alleged connection with a Rs 5 crore fraud involving fake property sales, has now broken his silence on the news. Reports stated that Jay was accused of selling a commercial property to multiple people using fake documents. Now, reacting to the news, the actor has denied all the claims and said that he is not afraid as he has no involvement in the matter.

Jay told TV9, “Honestly, I was shocked… If anyone has proof, let them present it. It’s unbelievable because the agreement has already been executed, and it would be impossible for one shop to be sold to multiple people. If it’s true, then prove it.”

He further shared that he was travelling abroad with his wife as they had a honeymoon planned and was totally unaware of the LOC (lookout circular) issued against his name.

He added, “At the airport, during immigration, I was informed that I cannot leave the country. When I realised this, I fully cooperated with the authorities and will continue to do so with all procedures.”

Who Is Jay Dudhane?

Jay Dudhane rose to prominence after winning Splitsvilla 13, where his on-screen chemistry with Aditi Rajput became a talking point. He later went on to participate in Bigg Boss Marathi 3, further solidifying his popularity with audiences.

Beyond reality television, Jay has also explored acting. He appeared in Vedaat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, and starred in the Marathi television show Yed Lagla Premach. His film debut came with Gadad Andhar, marking his transition into Marathi cinema.

About Jay’s Wedding

The couple announced their engagement earlier this year in March 2025, sharing dreamy photographs from what appeared to be a mountain proposal. Later, Jay and Harshala tied the knot on December 26, 2025. Sharing the images on Instagram, Jay wrote, “You, me, and a lifetime of love. ❤️✨ 24.12.2025 #JahaDilMilGaye.” The caption instantly struck a chord with fans, who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and blessings.

January 04, 2026

