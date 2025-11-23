If Not A Superstar, Here’s A Surprising Job Amitabh Bachchan Says He Would Be Doing In Allahabad

Amitabh Bachchan is a name that needs no introduction in Bollywood. Often hailed as the “Shahenshah” of Indian cinema, he has delivered countless superhit films over a career spanning more than five decades. Even at 83, Bachchan remains remarkably active in films and continues to host the immensely popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

But a question many fans often wonder about is: What would Amitabh Bachchan have been if he hadn’t become an actor? The megastar himself has finally answered this—and his response has left everyone amused.

Bachchan has been one of Bollywood’s most influential figures, ruling the industry for years with blockbuster performances and unforgettable characters. His television presence is equally powerful, with KBC consistently ranking among viewers’ most-loved shows.

Fans have long imagined alternate career paths for him, perhaps as a taxi driver, dancer, journalist, or even a tennis player. But the real answer came from Big B himself during an event, and it instantly won hearts.

A video from the 1991 Filmfare Awards has resurfaced on social media, where several stars were asked a simple question: If you were not an actor, what would you be? Many of the responses were humorous and light-hearted.

Amitabh Bachchan’s reply, however, stole the show. With his trademark wit, he laughed and said, “If I hadn’t become a Bollywood star, I would have been selling milk in Allahabad.” His candid and funny response sparked instant laughter, winning over the audience. As the clip went viral again, fans poured love and praise for Bachchan’s simplicity and humour. The video also features Aamir Khan, Rakesh Roshan, Saroj Khan, Archana Puran Singh and several others.

In the same video, Aamir Khan said he would have been a teacher if not an actor—a remark that reminded fans of his acclaimed film Taare Zameen Par. Amrish Puri shared that he would have joined government service had he not entered the world of cinema.