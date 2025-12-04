If You Loved Gustaakh Ishq, Add These Films In Your Watchlist Too

If you loved watching Gustaakh Ishq, here are 7 other films that you can add to your watchlist. (Image: IMDb)

Lootera (2013): This slow-burn romance set in the 1950s Bengal is a visual and emotional masterpiece. Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh delivered amazing performances in the tale of love and redemption. (Image: IMDb)

Parineeta (2005): With soulful music and vintage charm, Parineeta is sheer cinematic poetry. It is a classic love story of childhood sweethearts caught in a web of misunderstandings and societal expectations. (Image: IMDb)

Shikara (2020): Set against the backdrop of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus, the film blends history and heartbreak in delicate narrative. It gentle storytelling makes the film memorable. (Image: IMDb)

Tamasha (2015): The drama explores identity, creativity, and love. With its symbolic storytelling and a haunting soundtrack, the film is a poetic journey into the soul. (Image: IMDb)

Pakeezah (1972): The film narrates the story of a courtesan seeking dignity and love. With Urdu poetry and timeless music, Pakeezah is a pure cinematic grace. (Image: IMDb)