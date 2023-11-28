IFFI Goa: Michael Douglas Grooves To RRR Song Naatu Naatu; Watch Viral Video

Michael Douglas recently arrived in India for the 54th International Film Festival of India which took place in Goa. At the event, the American actor and film producer was accompanied by Shailendra Singh. During the event, Michael also danced to RRR’s hit song Naatu Naatu. Several pictures and videos from the show have gone viral.

The original song from SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster film ‘RRR’ starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The song bagged the prestigious Oscar for Original Song, Prior to its Oscar win, the power-packed song had already garnered accolades on the global stage. In January, ‘Naatu Naatu’ also secured the Golden Globes trophy in the Best Original Song category.

Have a look :

RRR also won two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. The film received recognition for the Best Song and the Best Foreign Language Film. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the movie RRR is inspired by the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, with Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. The movie also starred Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

Recently, while interacting with the media at the IFFI, Michael had said, “It is always a pleasure visiting India but this is my first time in the south. Cinema brings the world together and you have a big history of cinema in India. The festival is ending tomorrow. We are here at the end of the festival but I think it is so exciting. It is an international festival. You have over 78 countries represented here.”

The 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa kicked off last week with a star-studded opening ceremony, showcasing the grandeur of cinema. Aparshakti Khurana and Karishma Tanna hosted the ceremony at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, marking the beginning of the film gala in Goa from November 20 to 28.

Headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, the event saw a mix of glamour and artistry, featuring stars like Shriya Saran, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Pankaj Tripathi, as well as musical maestros Shantanu Moitra, Shreya Ghoshal and Sukhwinder Singh.