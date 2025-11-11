IFTDA Issues Statement Slamming Fake News On Dharmendra’s Health: ‘He Is An Emotion’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 11, 2025, 13:30 IST

The Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association condemns fake Dharmendra Death News Live reports, calling them “deeply insensitive” and urging media responsibility.

Veteran actor Dharmendra remains stable and under medical observation at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, according to a fresh update from Sunny Deol’s team.

As social media buzzed with unverified reports claiming that veteran actor Dharmendra had passed away, his wife and actress-turned-politician Hema Malini set the record straight. Dismissing the rumours as “irresponsible” and “disrespectful,” Hema clarified that the 89-year-old star is alive, stable, and recovering under medical care. Her statement comes amid a wave of misinformation that caused panic among fans across the country. The actress-turned-politician’s post immediately went viral, with fans expressing both relief and anger at the reckless spread of misinformation.

Taking to her official X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday morning, Hema Malini wrote, “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy.”

The Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) also issued a statement condemning the false news, calling it “deeply distressing.” “It is deeply distressing to see false news being spread about our beloved legend, Dharmendra Ji. Such baseless rumours are not only irresponsible but also deeply insensitive. They cause unnecessary pain to his family, friends, and millions of fans who hold him in the highest regard,” the statement read.

The IFTDA described Dharmendra as “not just an actor – he is an emotion, a symbol of grace, humility, and timeless artistry,” and urged media outlets and social media users to act with “restraint, dignity, and responsibility.”

Veteran actor Dharmendra’s health sparked concern across social media this week after several outlets falsely reported his death. The Actor Dharmendra Death News Live trend flooded timelines, forcing Hema Malini to issue a strong statement condemning the rumours.

Dharmendra, 89, was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on November 1 after complaining of breathlessness. Reports claiming that he had been moved to the ICU and placed on life support were later dismissed by his family. Sunny Deol’s team released an official clarification, stating, “Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy.”

Despite the rumours, the veteran star is said to be improving, surrounded by family members who have requested privacy during his recovery.

Shreyanka Mazumdar Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring…Read More Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring… Read More

First Published: November 11, 2025, 13:30 IST

News movies bollywood IFTDA Issues Statement Slamming Fake News On Dharmendra’s Health: ‘He Is An Emotion’