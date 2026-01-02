Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 1: Dharmendra’s Final Film Opens At Rs 7 Cr Amid Dhurandhar Storm | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 02, 2026, 05:56 IST

Ikkis box office collection Day 1: Dharmendra’s last film earns Rs 7 crore on its opening day amid Dhurandhar’s dominance. Full report inside.

Dharmendra in a still from Ikkis, his final film, which opened to Rs 7 crore on Day 1.

Late veteran actor Dharmendra’s final film, Ikkis, hit theatres on January 1, 2026, and opened to an emotionally charged response from audiences. Fans of the legendary actor flocked to cinema halls to witness his last appearance on the big screen, making the release a deeply sentimental occasion. Despite facing stiff competition from Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, which continues to dominate the box office, Ikkis managed to carve out a respectable opening on its first day.

Adding to the film’s significance is the fact that Ikkis also marks Agastya Nanda’s big-screen debut under the direction of Sriram Raghavan. While Dhurandhar has been described as a box office storm, Ikkis proved that emotional resonance and legacy still hold strong value with audiences.

Ikkis box office report

According to early estimates shared by Sacnilk, Ikkis earned Rs 7 crore on its opening day. Yes, you read that right. The film registered an overall occupancy of 31.94 per cent, an impressive figure considering the ongoing dominance of Dhurandhar across multiplexes and single screens.

Fans turned up in large numbers to pay tribute to Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24, 2025. Social media was flooded with emotional reactions, with many netizens calling Ikkis a fitting and dignified farewell to the Sholay actor. For many viewers, watching Dharmendra on screen one last time turned the theatrical experience into a moment of collective remembrance.

Why Ikkis struck an emotional chord

Ikkis has also received strong critical appreciation. News18 rated the film 4 out of 5 stars, highlighting Dharmendra’s powerful presence. The review noted, “Ikkis is a special film in more ways than one. It marks the last big-screen appearance of Dharmendra, who passed away in November 2025. The legendary actor essays the role of Arun Khetarpal’s father and his presence adds immense emotional weight to the narrative. Every scene featuring Dharmendra stirs a quiet ache, leaving you aware of his absence and the irreplaceable loss the Hindi film industry has suffered.”

The review further praised director Sriram Raghavan’s decision to give the veteran actor ample screen time, stating, “Sriram Raghavan gives Dharmendra generous screen time, perhaps deliberately, and it turns out to be one of the film’s wisest choices. Dharmendra serves as an emotional bridge between the past and the present, grounding the story with warmth, dignity and lived-in wisdom. His on-screen presence is deeply moving and lingers long after the film ends.”

Based on the untold true story of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, Ikkis sees Dharmendra essaying the role of ML Khetarpal. The film also stars Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia and Sikander Kher in pivotal roles. With a strong opening and emotional backing, Ikkis has begun its box office journey on a meaningful note.

